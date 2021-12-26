A New Style of Touring
Globus' choice touring itineraries enable guests to customize their vacations with YourChoice excursions
Claudette Covey
In September Globus unveiled the first of its new 13 Choice Touring itineraries, “California Dreamin’: Northern California By Design,” and Steve Born, chief marketing officer for the Globus family of brands, was able to sample it for himself.
“Experiencing our first Choice Tour first-hand, it’s easy to see that this is the tour design of the future,” he said of the itinerary, which operated roundtrip from San Francisco visiting Sausalito, Sonoma, Sacramento, Lake Tahoe, Mammoth Lakes and Yosemite National Park.
In addition to guided sightseeing, Choice Touring itineraries provide guests with a collection of substantive YourChoice excursions, enabling them to dig deeper into the areas visited.
Myriad Choices
“A key learning from the first tour was validation that all excursion choices are equally important,” Born said. “As travelers have limited opportunities to experience these amazing destinations, Globus has a commitment to make sure each choice is a tough one, and that each delivers on our high standards.”
Next year, the 12 remaining Choice Touring itineraries in Europe, the U.S. and Canada are scheduled to debut and “all are designed to give travelers the perfect combination of support, guidance and enrichment – with the ability for guests to customize their vacations to their interests, thanks to a host of included choices available throughout their weeklong tour,” Born said.
Pitlochry, Scotland
For example, on the “On Hot Tam!: Scotland by Design” itinerary, guests have three choices to customize their day in Pitlochry.
“They can spend the day at the Pitlochry Spa, enjoy tee time on Pitlochry Golf Club’s perfectly groomed greens or they can spend the day in a small market town located in Highland Perthshire for a private tour of a 16th-century castle, plus they’ll enjoy an afternoon of traditional Scottish tea with local specialties,” Born said.
Umbria, Tuscany
Or, on the “Veni, Vidi, Vici: Umbria & Tuscany by Design” itinerary, travelers can choose to bike through Florence, spend the afternoon with a personal chef to create a Tuscan meal or take a guided walk through Florence – all on day five of their journey.
“Also offered on this tour is one of my favorite excursions: truffle-hunting with an expert guide and pup – a unique experience that would be hard to recreate on your own,” he said.
The Choice Touring itineraries are garnering strong interest, with “a healthy balance in demand between both North America and Europe,” Born said.
“As COVID concerns continue to fade with increased vaccinations and more consistent standards in place we anticipate these tours will be very popular among both repeat travelers and those who are new to touring,” Born added.
“This all-new touring style invites travelers to design their own discoveries while enjoying everything they already love about group tours and offers something completely new for those looking to try a tour for the first time.”
Profiling the Client
Choice Touring is a great business generator for travel advisors, and Globus see three types of customer profiles they can target, noted Steve Born, chief marketing officer for the Globus family of brands.
“The first is their past touring clients to the destinations we offer – those travelers who loved their first tour but are looking for something different for a return,” he said.
“The next profile is touring prospects, likely in their 50s, who like the idea of touring but are looking for something more immersive and active than a traditional tour.
“The third customer profile is families and/or multigenerational travelers who prefer a variety of fun activities for different members of their party.”
