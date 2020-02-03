Broadening Horizons
Pleasant Holidays and Journese continue to expand and enhance their product offerings around the globe
AGENTatHOME Tour Operator Joe Pike
New destinations and itineraries are on the horizon this year for Pleasant Holidays and its luxury sister brand, Journese, noted CEO Jack E. Richards during the operator’s Elite Experience travel advisor event for top producers late last year.
The company plans to launch a China product in the third quarter and continue to increase its offerings in Europe.
Here’s a preview of what’s on tap for the companies in 2020.
Jamaica
Pleasant Holidays and Journese expanded their Jamaica resort portfolios, adding 18 resorts from seven hotel brands. Resort brands added to the company’s Jamaica resort portfolio include AMResorts, Bahia Principe Hotels & Resorts, Couples Resorts Jamaica, Iberostar Hotels & Resorts, Melia Hotels International, Ocean by H10 and the Palladium Hotel Group.
Costa Rica
Pleasant Holidays is adding Costa Rica guided vacations for individuals, families and groups, with guaranteed departures for travel in 2020. No minimum number of travelers is required to operate the itineraries. Pleasant Holidays now offers four guided vacations ideally suited for active travelers seeking ecoadventure and unique cultural experiences.
The seven-day “Wonders of Costa Rica” itinerary includes Liberia, two nights in Guanacaste and three nights in Arenal National Park, with Saturday departures through Dec. 5. The eight-day “Cultural Experiences of Costa Rica” itinerary explores San Jose, Monteverde and Guanacaste, with departures available every other Saturday through Nov. 28.
Europe
“Over the next five years, we are going to continue to expand in Europe to the point where Europe may one day be bigger for us than Hawaii,” said Richards. The company launched programs to Belgium in July, and in the first quarter of 2020 is adding Montenegro and Croatia cruises, and land itineraries. Pleasant also bolstered its France product by adding Leon and Marseille and will expand its England portfolio with Manchester and Liverpool.
Southeast Asia & China
Pleasant Holidays and Journese plan to add Cambodia, Thailand and Vietnam to their rosters of Southeast Asia destinations, which also include Hong Kong, the Maldives, Japan and Singapore.
Both brands will offer customizable Southeast Asia vacation packages featuring more than 50 hotels and upward of 80 commissionable sightseeing tours and activities. Hotel partners include Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Hyatt, InterContinental Hotels and Marriott, among others.
China is also a new destination for 2020. “As we speak, our team is in China. We are building out and we will launch in the third quarter of 2020,” Richards said. “That is a massive project. We anticipate bringing on anywhere from 100 to 300 hotels in China. That’s going to be very big.”
Standing By the D.R.
When media reports of the deaths of American tourists in the Dominican Republic peaked last year, Pleasant Holidays CEO Jack E. Richards said the company assessed whether it should move its Elite Experience agent event for its top 50 producers to another destination.
“We got a lot of feedback from people saying we shouldn’t go there because of concerns with safety and alcohol, but right at the time we issued the invitations, the FBI’s toxicology reports came out and said these people’s deaths were consistent with natural causes,” Richards said.
He added, “If we pulled out, what kind of a signal would that send to travel agents and [our] travel partners? It would send the wrong message to the wrong people. It really wasn’t a difficult decision at the end of the day.”
