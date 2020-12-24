Central Holidays Reshapes Its Diverse Product Line
The operator pivots to enhance its domestic offerings while continuing to grow its business beyond Europe.
Tour Operator Harvey Chipkin
Central Holidays, which has deep roots in Europe, in recent years expanded successfully into Egypt, Africa and elsewhere. But it has also managed to pivot dramatically during the pandemic to expand and enhance its domestic travel program, said Tewfik Ghattas, board member of Sakkara Group International, which owns Central Holidays.
The tour operator has long offered domestic travel, but in these times, the product portfolio was enhanced with the "ultimate goal of offering our travel advisor partners and their clients a mix of popular programs as well as exclusive vacation experiences," Ghattas said.
Domestic Programs
Options include the Fly & Drive and Rail Travel program; Independent Culinary Vacations; and the company’s signature shorter Mosaics, Romance & Honeymoon and Fun for Families & Kids collections. Every program can be fully customized.
While Central Holidays delivers a wide diversity of set packages, Ghattas said "these are all sample starting points and open to the customization and enhancements that travel advisors and travelers are accustomed to."
Small Groups Portfolio
Reshaping its product is taking many forms. For instance, Ghattas said the trend toward smaller groups was established well before the pandemic. As a result, Central Holidays launched a comprehensive small groups portfolio last year.
The post-pandemic traveler is "trending towards being more cautious and practical, and is seeking a mindful array of itineraries that not only respects and follow health and safety protocols but that are also conscious, observant and respectful of the location, natural environment and local communities," Ghattas said.
Egypt on the Rise
Egypt was enjoying a boom before the pandemic and is now on the road to recovery, he said, with more than 250,000 tourists from 15 countries visiting the country in the first few months after it opened to tourism on July 1. The country is currently open for American tourists, and many airlines are flying with connections through Europe.
While positive news has been rare in 2020, Ghattas noted that there was some in Egypt, which announced an archaeological discovery comprised of 59 ancient coffins found near the Saqqara Pyramids. The find will be an important addition to the new Grand Egyptian Museum that is expected to open in Giza in 2021.
Africa Portfolio
In Africa, business had been strong "and for a newly introduced product to reach and remain in our top five has been remarkable," Ghattas said. While some countries on that continent remain out of reach for the time being, "We are optimistic about the future and ready for the demand once the destinations fully re-open and restrictions are lifted," he added.
Message to Advisors
With its long experience of working with agents, Central Holidays’ policies "are sympathetic and judiciously structured to protect travel advisors and travelers," he said. "From the beginning of the crisis we have been, we are, and we will continue to work incessantly on their behalf."
Portrait of the Client
Because of the diversity of its product, Central Holidays’ customers fall into virtually all demographics and interests.
That includes single travelers, couples and multigenerational families. As for categories, the operator appeals to the leisure, special interest, group and luxury markets.
The age of customers ranges from children to older seniors with three quarters between 41 and 65; and the remainder split between those younger than 40 and older than 65.
For more Tour Operator News
More by Harvey Chipkin
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS