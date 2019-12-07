Collette’s Cutting Edge
The century-old tour company continues to introduce innovative travel experiences that go far beyond the mainstream.
AGENTatHOME Tour Operator Harvey Chipkin
Collette’s century-long tradition of continuous change was in evidence at a recent 2020 season launch in the trendy DUMBO neighborhood of Brooklyn, N.Y., where the 102-year-old tour company took over a huge space for a themed party, welcoming travel advisors to sample what a tour might be like.
That included foods representing destinations like Morocco, Italy and Nashville, flamenco dancers, spa products from the Red Sea, moonshine and mint juleps from the Smoky Mountains, and the ability to network with the operator’s top executives—including Dan Sullivan, CEO, and his daughter, Jaclyn Leibl-Cote, president.
The Brooklyn event, one of three that also included Toronto and will soon include Sydney, Australia, was an effort “to have fun” with the 2020 season, to show what’s new and improved “like a network TV show,” said Leibl-Cote.
“We don’t want to be the same as what we were,” she said. “We want to stay in the forefront of travel trends and be unique in the way we’re designing products and bringing that product to life.” Robyn Shumway, a travel advisor with Key to the World Travel in Alpine, N.J., attended the event to better familiarize herself with the Collette brand. She said she was very appreciative of how accessible the executives were and was impressed with how involved they are in the details of their business.
Cultural Connections
Collette’s key focus is to continue to expand to new places and find cultural connections and experiences “that aren’t mainstream,” Leibl-Cote said. That drive to be different, she added, means “we will always have boots on the ground,” working only with Collette’s own people in its destinations.
Finding Hidden Gems
Collette’s 200 tour managers around the globe find hidden gems that even experienced travelers may not know about, said Sullivan, noting that he and production team members will travel to a destination to work with a local leader on creating one-of-a-kind activities. Collette deploys “the most innovative teams” in the tour operator space, which is why the product is ever-changing, he said.
The company aims to give clients more diversity and choice. For instance, travelers today want more free time to see things in their own way. So Collette includes longer stays—even up to a week—in a destination so that guests can really immerse themselves in the places they visit.
Explorations Program
Collette’s Explorations small group product accentuates the direction the tour operator is taking. Explorations programs help travelers gain an understanding of what it’s like to live in a place at a certain time, said Leibl-Cote. Every Explorations program, she said, incorporates four principles: fun, connecting with other travelers, connecting with the region and its food, and enjoying local experiences.
While Explorations tours also feature “must-sees,” the small group allows for activities that groups of 40 or more would preclude. These include what Collette calls Impact Moments—activities that have an impact on the local community and/ or its environment. That means helping and supporting local cultures and people through such activities as building schools in Africa.
On a new Explorations program in Switzerland, motorcoaches are not used and all travel is by rail to reduce the tour’s carbon footprint.
Impact Moments have been incorporated into Explorations tours in the last two years and they will continue to be added. It takes time, “because we want to do due diligence to make sure we have the right partners,” Leibl-Cote said.
New 2020 Tours
Collette is offering several new tours for 2020. They include: “Imperial Russia” (Classic); “Australia and New Zealand Uncovered” (Explorations); “Journey Through Egypt and Jordan (Explorations); “Bluegrass Country & the Smoky Mountains” (Classic); and “Patagonia: Edge of the World” (Explorations).
Bookings are strong for 2020, an average of 40 percent up, Sullivan said, adding that while a bookings increase of that scope might not be sustainable, the trend should remain positive.
Portrait of the Client
While Collette clients tend to be high earning, well-educated and experienced travelers, there are differences depending on what Collette calls the style of travel. Classic programs appeal to more traditional travelers who want to see the great landmarks, be escorted a good part of the time and don’t mind being part of a larger group. Explorations clients tend to be younger and more adventurous. Other styles are Spotlights (city stays and shorter trips), river cruises and faith-based tours.
Clients are skewing both older and younger, said Collette CEO Dan Sullivan. On the older side, he said, people are healthier, living longer and able to travel. And younger people are starting to travel earlier and seeking the more immersive and personalized trips that Collette offers.
Collette considers itself a four-star operator offering five-star experiences, Sullivan said, which means focusing on location and immersive experiences.
Selling Tips
—Collette offers the best value for the money in the market, according to Jaclyn Leibl-Cote, president. On average, there will only be two or three options that need to be paid for during a 10-day program, while competitors might have six to 10. Collette might seem slightly more expensive but when those additional inclusions are added up, it’s a different story.
—The number one thing Collette hears from travelers, said Leibl-Cote, is about pacing, specifically multiple one-night stays.“People don’t want to be on a death march,” she said.“Those tours are exhausting.”
—While Collette already has a strong travel agent education program, Leibl-Cote said a relaunch is scheduled for next year. The company is mindful of the agent’s time, so the new program will put “bite-sized” information in front of the agent community on a frequent basis.
For more Tour Operator News
More by Harvey Chipkin
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS