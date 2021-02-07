Counting on Classic Vacations
The luxury operator's lean on us campaign illustrates its ongoing support of travel advisors
Tour Operator Harvey Chipkin
Classic Vacations has taken a simple approach to its business during the pandemic, according to Dave Ferran, head of sales for the luxury tour operator. "Our chosen path was to present a very stable face to travel advisors," he said, explaining that the company did not change its terms or conditions, and that its highly regarded call center has been available throughout the pandemic.
Supporting Agents
Advisors never had to face long hold times or get shuttled around when they called, Ferran said. That level of customer service is just one element of the #LeanonUs campaign, which Classic President David Hu defined as an initiative reminding agents "of our strong commitment to support and uphold advisors in partnership during this unprecedented time."
Classic was able to maintain stable terms and conditions because they were already so favorable to advisors, said Joelle Apilado, senior director-product development, pointing to such policies as cancel for any reason. "We have always tried to make it easy," she said.
The Know Zone
The operator also significantly stepped up its advisor educational efforts by collecting tools under one platform called the Know Zone. The portal includes the Learning Lounge, with weekly events featuring speakers and conversations.
The idea behind the Learning Lounge was to create a virtual platform that was all about personal and professional development, said Lynne Chomicz, director of new business development. There are now 32 hours of video available, she said, including talks, Q&As and more.
Vacation Rental Selling Tips
Travel advisors should be taking note of the popularity of vacation rentals available through Classic Vacations. The company has a sister relationship with VRBO under their parent corporation Expedia, said Amy Logan, senior director-online platform team.
A vacation rental product was launched in August, with the thinking that it would be available for advisors if clients asked for it. Instead, "it has blown away our goals" as advisors proactively sought it out, Logan said.
The product is self-service and not supported by the call center but "advisors are not only using it but we are seeing a lot of repeat business," she added.
All of this has been geared to helping agents become better businesspeople, Ferran said, adding that many advisors have taken advantage of this content to launch new websites, step up social media efforts or even add side businesses while they await travel’s return.
These initiatives also included lighter communications – like providing online cookbooks and other content "that could bring a smile to the advisor’s face," said Lori Smith, senior director-marketing.
Custom Groups Mini-Site
Classic’s custom groups mini-site had "taken off" since its introduction a couple of years ago," said Amy Logan, senior director-online platform team, adding that advisors have been using the tool "in ways we hadn’t imagined."
As a result, "we have used this time to relaunch the site in a way that has been driven by our users," she added.
Looking ahead, Classic Vacations sees great potential in the near term in Mexico and the Caribbean – and perhaps Hawaii, Ferran said.
"We have tried to be nimble, honest, transparent, supportive, caring and kind – so we are looking forward to whatever 2021 offers and are ready to be flexible whatever environment be find ourselves in."
