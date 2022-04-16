Delta Vacations’ New Leadership And Its Ongoing Mission
The tour operator's new president is working to create a more seamless connection with Delta Air Lines
Tour Operator Harvey Chipkin
Kama Winters took over as president of Delta Vacations, the wholly owned tour operator subsidiary of Delta Air Lines, at the difficult time of June 2021. She came equipped with experience in marketing, merchandising and digital technology – and a long background with the airline.
Winters’ mission was to enhance her company’s connectivity with the airline and extend that connection to travel advisors, resulting in “a more seamless experience,” she said.
Although the airline and the tour operator are separate companies “we obviously want to create as much synergy as possible with the Delta experience,” she added.
Synchronicity
As an example, when Delta announced an extension of travel vouchers for postponed trips, Delta Vacations in turn extended its policy for vouchers – extending their validity into booking trips by 2023 for travel through 2024. “That gives customers and advisors peace of mind,” Winters said.
Like many operators, Delta Vacations pivoted early in the pandemic to focus on domestic vacations, a move which has proven extremely popular, Winters said. Places like Jackson Hole, Wyo., were added, as well as additional product in leisure favorites like Florida, Arizona and Utah. Looking ahead, Delta Vacations will continue with those destinations in a significant way, she said.
New Europe Destinations
In the big picture, Delta Vacations continues to operate in sync with Delta Air Lines as far as where it flies. Along with growing demand for fun-and-sun destinations in Latin America and the Caribbean, there is rising interest in Europe. Destinations added during the pandemic – like Croatia and Iceland – will mostly stay, depending on the airline’s plans, said Winters.
While the tour operator stepped up its communications with advisors during the crisis, “we got some feedback that all that communication can be overwhelming, so we are reviewing that content to ensure that it is relevant and timely,” Winters said. One recently added tool is a “quick read” monthly email that offers the top five monthly operational updates.
Agent Resources
Most of what advisors need on a continuing basis is available on WorldAgent Direct, the airline’s advisor website. It includes all the resources with information on what customers need to know before they go.
It also provides marketing aids like customized flyers, electronic postcards, social media content and web banners. “We’re going in and seeing how we can update all of those tools,” Winters said.
In recent years, Delta Vacations has been refining its product to emphasize higher quality, including more highly rated hotels and activity providers, Winters said.
Toward that end, the operator created a SkyMiles Members Picks rating program with indications for the top hotels in each destination as chosen by members of the airline’s loyalty program.
And what has been the biggest surprise for Winters as she approaches her first anniversary in the job? “It’s so much fun,” she said. “We get to sell a product that brings such joy to our customers.”
Delta Vacations University
The popular Delta Vacations University, which has attracted upwards of 2,000 advisors in the past, will be live again in September.
Planning is well underway for the Atlanta event. “This will be a great opportunity to reconnect,” said Delta Vacations President Kama Winters. “A big part of our business is staying connected with advisors. Nothing replaces face-to-face contact.”
There will be subtle changes to the university based on feedback from advisors, but for the most part the format will be similar to past years with refreshed content, she said.
For more Tour Operator News
More by Harvey Chipkin
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS