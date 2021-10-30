Digging Deep With Ya’lla Tours
The most valuable part of a trip is the tour guide," said Ronen Paldi, president and founder of Ya’lla Tours USA. That is not a surprising sentiment from Paldi because he began his career as a tour guide in Israel before he formed Ya’lla in 1993.
It is the attention to the on-the-ground experience, Paldi said, that separates Ya’lla from competitors. "We place a lot of emphasis on getting the best guides who demonstrate the most ethical behavior and professionalism," he said.
Biblical and Exotic Destinations
Ya’lla sells two types of destinations, he said. One is "biblical" and includes Egypt, Israel, Jordan, Greece and Turkey. The second is "exotic," including Morocco, Abu Dhabi, Oman and Cuba.
The operator offers customizable FIT and group departures for all of its tours. (Ya’lla was a pioneer into Cuba and offered programs there until recently. Paldi is hoping for a reopening at some point.)
Dubai Expo
For the next year, Ya’lla is highlighting Expo 2020 Dubai, which was postponed from 2020 and now runs from Oct. 1 through March 31, 2022. Paldi called the expo "the largest event of the 21st century," with representation by 192 countries and more than 200 ethnic restaurants on four acres, along with dozens of arts and cultural shows every day.
The expo options give travelers "maximum freedom and flexibility" with a wide range of hotel categories, all located a short distance from the metro station to the event, Paldi said.
Packages include a five- or seven-night stay with unlimited use of the metro systemwide. One option for participants is to visit the expo in the daytime, go back to the hotel, then return in the evening for one of the many scheduled events, Paldi noted.
Experiential Excursions
In recent years, Ya’lla has begun "digging deeper" into its destinations, he said. In Israel that might mean a culinary tour, or a gay-friendly tour called "Pride of Israel."
In Abu Dhabi, clients can visit a falcon hospital or go "dune bashing," riding in the desert in a 4-by-4 vehicle.
Ya’lla also offers private shore excursions for cruise passengers in all of its destinations. Paldi said this is a huge advantage to travel advisors because the company pays full commission and provides customers "with the best usage of their time" as a result of groups being small and excursions "more interesting."
Selling Tips
With its ability to customize every trip, Ya’lla Tours can work with every kind of client – from student groups to affluent seniors, said Ronen Paldi, the company’s president and founder.
The company is a good choice for those with a limited budget. "Because of our experience and expertise, we function like an upscale company that knows how to deal with people on a restricted budget," he said.
Two salespeople call on travel advisors regularly – in person, on the phone or via webinar, Paldi said.
The operator will also customize webinars for travel advisors.
Ya’lla has its own offices in Tel Aviv and Cairo and exclusive arrangements with representatives in its other countries.
The company guarantees answers within 24 hours and accepts credit cards at no extra cost. In addition, Ya’lla pays commission once the traveler has departed so the advisor does not have to wait be paid upon their return.
