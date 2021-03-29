Doubling Down on Ireland and Britain
CIE Tours is offering more choices and benefits to its core destinations, with clients' wellbeing the No. 1 priority
Tour Operator Harvey Chipkin
It doesn’t get much more Irish than CIE Tours. CIE stands for Coras Iompar Eireann, which roughly translates as Irish Transport Authority. It is the tour operator’s parent company and operates transportation throughout the country.
With that 90-year old heritage, CIE Tours is not changing its focus on providing U.S. travelers with vacations to Ireland and Britain but is doubling down on that product with more choices and benefits.
For 2021, CIE is offering more options to travel in smaller groups or independently – all designed to place a priority on customer wellbeing, said Carol Doherty, vice president of sales. For example, all pre-set Ireland itineraries can now be taken one of four ways: on a full-sized coach, as a small group departure limited to 26 guests, as an independent self-drive vacation or with a personal driver/guide only for the client’s party.
Some of these options are in response to the trend of clients wanting to travel with pods of multi-family or like-minded groups, she added.
The CIE Difference
"We do Ireland better than anyone because that is our expertise," Doherty said. "We don’t claim to do the world, but we do claim to do our part of the world better than anyone else."
The company benefits from having the most experienced local drivers and guides, many of whom have been employees for decades, she said. "When you combine that with the deep local knowledge of our tour directors plus our All-Inclusive Advantage, it’s a formula that is difficult to beat," she said. The All-Inclusive Advantage means no optional extras – like admission fees.
Additionally, CIE has a large staff on the ground in Ireland crafting itineraries and making sure things go right.
Engaging with Advisors
The company’s business development managers (BDMs) have stayed in continual contact with agents throughout the pandemic and have worked hard to expand virtual outreach and engagement while in-person visits are not an option. "We will return to live events and in-person meetings at some point but staying connected virtually is the order of the day, so our agency customers know that we are here for them, ready and waiting to take care of their clients as soon as travel resumes," Doherty said.
Looking Ahead
CIE Tours has been planning for 2021 since early in 2020, said Doherty, and plans to take new bookings for individual travel beginning this spring. The groups department has been taking reservations for 2021 since early 2019. In addition to new bookings, there are many 2021 bookings that are the result of rescheduled 2020 departures.
Interestingly, the company has seen a higher-than-normal interest in itineraries that include Scotland, often combined with Ireland. "We take this as a good indication that both Ireland and the U.K. will be top of the list for North American travelers when travel resumes," Doherty said.
