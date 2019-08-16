Expanding the CIE Experience
The operator adds Iceland and Italy to its portfolio in 2019, with plans to debut river cruises in 2020.
CIE Tours International is expanding to new destinations and additional types of products like river cruises, but Elizabeth Crabill, CEO, said the headline is: “We are still dedicated to being the leader in Ireland and Britain.” After 87 years selling those places, CIE Tours this year added Iceland and Italy to its portfolio and next year will add river cruising.
The company is determined to offer the CIE experience wherever it goes, Crabill said, because the expansion is being undertaken in response to requests from clients who want to replicate what they enjoyed about their previous CIE trips elsewhere.
Ireland, Britain Programs Double
Business to Ireland and Britain has doubled in the last few years, Crabill said, and CIE now sends more travelers to Ireland and Scotland than any other North American operator, continuously adding new product in both. She said the company excels in its home base because of its long history and its size. It works with over 125 guides and drivers—many more than any competitor. The number of tours the company offers means the best guides will want to work with CIE because they have more options.
CIE positions itself as the best specialist for Ireland and Britain based on its volume and its 95 percent satisfaction rating from guests. Those clients asked for more product, Crabill said, and the operator “carefully curated” its expansion.
Iceland and Italy, CIE Style
The Iceland and Italy programs, Crabill said, reflect what customers like best about a CIE trip—“the best of Irish hospitality, warmth, approachability, natural storytelling and immersion in local culture.” Those elements have been recreated in the new destinations. The company went to those markets to find guides, hotels and partners to work with. Guides and other associates were interviewed, brought to Ireland for training and taken on CIE excursions so they could understand the company’s culture.
New Danube, Rhine River Cruises
River cruises were one of the top products requested by agents and clients, said Crabill, and the company will offer trips on the Danube and Rhine next year. CIE picked a partner and ships where clients can enjoy a quality experience with upscale service from an English-speaking crew, daily excursions with local guides and many other services and amenities. While the partner cruise line will be operating excursions and land tours, CIE will advise on how to meet, greet and serve CIE guests.
The eight-day itineraries will include a one-way Rhine cruise to Switzerland, traveling from Cologne to Basel; and “The Blue Danube” itinerary, roundtrip from Budapest.
With the success of 2019 programs to Iceland and Italy, there will be additional programs for 2020, including a “Northern Lights Quest of Iceland” and a “Taste of Italy” tour.
And looking further out, a “Paris Weekender” trip is in the works, which may be the beginning of tours of France. Looking ahead, Crabill said, “We won’t be a global tour operator, but will only respond to what customers have asked us for.”
