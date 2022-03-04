Exploring Antarctica With Aurora Expeditions
The company's two new expedition ships cater to adventurous travelers seeking one-of-a-kind experiences
Tour Operator Harvey Chipkin
Travelers are changing what they are looking for in their next vacation as a result of what they have endured over the last two years, said Lisa Bertini, sales director- North America, for Aurora Expeditions. And what they’re looking for is an experience-based trip with a company that has a strong focus on sustainability – and Aurora fits that description perfectly, she said.
The Australia-based company was about to heighten its focus on North America early in 2020 with the imminent arrival of two new custom-built expedition ships – the Greg Mortimer and the Sylvia Earle. The company had been catering to the Australia and New Zealand markets for 30 years and had extensive experience and relationships around polar expeditions.
Ship Debuts
After pandemic driven delays, the Greg Mortimer has begun departures from Punta Arenas, Chile. The ship is named for Aurora’s founder, a renowned Australian mountaineer. The Sylvia Earle, named for the legendary oceanographer and conservationist, is scheduled to begin sailing this summer.
The ships carry up to 140 passengers each, are “nicely appointed” and deploy the Ulstein X Bow, a maritime design that reduces up and down movements on waves, Bertini said.
Aurora used the pandemic period to flesh out its sustainability initiatives, introducing a sustainability lab that would be 100 percent carbon neutral, Bertini said.
Antarctica Options
The company has an unusual breadth of choices for Antarctica expeditions. In addition to a variety of trip lengths (10-23 days), options to fly/ sail, sail/fly or fly/ fly enable travelers to avoid the sometimes turbulent Drake Passage, the body of water between South America and Antarctica. This is attractive for those concerned about sea sickness or who want to save time.
Aurora operates with a team of expedition leaders – one for every eight guests – while other experts board for lectures and research.
Working with Advisors
While awaiting the first departures, Bertini was active on the travel advisor front, which included helping guide Aurora to partner with Virtuoso, where she herself has worked.
It is important for advisors to know, she said, that “we are not starting a new company; this was 30 years in the making but we just happened to have been in Australia.”
Bertini and her team produce multiple weekly webinars and will offer them for advisors who seek one-on-one training. They are also doing “weblets,” shorter educational videos that focus on specific areas. There is a Facebook group for North American advisors, and Bertini encourages joining that community.
“We are a small but mighty company and will collaborate with advisors to put together customized packages,” she said.
Profile of the Passenger
Aurora Expeditions appeals to active travelers looking to push their own boundaries. However, that does not mean it is just for the very active, stressed Lisa Bertini, sales director-North America.
There are couples with one more active than the other and the less active person will still enjoy available activities. For instance, there are three levels of walking difficulty at every landing point.
Because there are more adventurous opportunities available, Aurora usually attracts younger travelers – 40-plus. They have a curiosity about the world, a sense of adventure and a desire to travel with other ethically minded cohorts. Sustainability is now the number factor in choosing the company.
While Aurora is known for Antarctica – and most clients will choose those itineraries – the company offers a broader range of destinations including Costa Rica and the British Isles, with extensions to many others.
