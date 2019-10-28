Exploring St. Petersburg With ShoreTrips
The company provides personalized tour options that are sure to match your clients' specific travel styles and interests.
AGENTatHOME Tour Operator Lisa Aberman
ShoreTrips, a company that offers commissionable independent tours, can match excursions with virtually any cruise line you are booking for your clients. In fact, you can book the tours at the same time as your clients’ cruise, providing them a complete package and saving them the time and hassle of booking excursions on their own.
Take, for example, my Baltic Sea cruise earlier this year, which included a three-day visit to St. Petersburg, Russia. Yes, the cruise line did offer many excursions, but it was time to try out ShoreTrips to see if the rave reviews I had heard were indeed true.
User-Friendly Website
After exploring ShoreTrips’ website and speaking with the company’s customer support, my husband and I selected a private three-day tour. It wasn’t as economical as a group-sized trip, but when compared with the individual excursions we would have had to book, it came to about the same cost.
What a great decision that was, and what a wonderful experience it turned out to be. St. Petersburg is a city that requires a visa to tour on your own. Getting that visa is not cheap and takes time. Traveling with a licensed tour operator with a blanket visa was a great alternative.
Savvy Guides
Our guide, Sophia, met us directly outside the customs room each day, always on time and with the driver, Eugenie, waiting directly across the street. Both were extremely professional and friendly. Sophia spoke flawless English. She is also a teacher, and her knowledge of history and the current culture was extensive.
Having a private guide meant we had the flexibility to alter plans slightly if we wanted. We never had to wait in line. Even though we were just two people, we were considered a tour and used the tour group lines, but went ahead of everyone and were able to move at our own pace.
Sophia made sure we were happy, comfortable and well-informed.
St. Petersburg Attractions
The three days included visits to Peterhof Park and Gardens; Catherine Palace, including the magnificent Amber Room; the Hermitage Museum; Yusupov Palace, with its fascinating history of the infamous Rasputin; Church of the Spilled Blood; Peter and Paul Fortress, where many czars are buried; and St. Isaac’s Cathedral, originally St. Petersburg’s main church.
We also traveled through the underground metro—which is known for its beautiful tile, arches and chandeliers—with Sophia. St. Petersburg is a city of canals, so our tour included an hourlong boat ride.
Through each part of the tour, our driver was waiting directly in front, and we were able to get in and out of every attraction with great ease.
By the end of the three days, we felt as if we were leaving friends, and that our experience in St. Petersburg was complete.
Selling Tips
The ShoreTrips.com website is a great starting point to help you choose tours for your clients. Use the pull-down menus to click on the cruise line, ship and departure date.
The website displays all the visa-free excursions for each day of the cruise.
Cost for a three-day St. Petersburg package for two to 12 people is $484 per person, gross. A two-person private tour is $880 per person and $474 per person for six people.
Commissions range from 10 to 15 percent.
Visit ShoreTrips.com or call 888-355-0220.
For more Tour Operator News
More by Lisa Aberman
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS