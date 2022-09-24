Fifty Years of Faith-Based Travel
Since its inception, ETS Tours has sent hundreds of thousands of travelers to the Holy Land and beyond
ETS Tours, a major operator of faith-based international tours, will celebrate its Jubilee year from the end of 2023 through 2024. Founded in 1974 by Jim Ridgway, a pastor, the company has sent hundreds of thousands of travelers to the Holy Land and beyond.
To celebrate its 50th anniversary the company will highlight some of its “old destinations that will be new again like Scotland and the U.K.,” said CEO James Ridgway, the founder’s son. It also is offering several new destinations, including Peru, Thailand, Tanzania, Armenia and Georgia.
Religious Site
Ridgway said the company not only includes religious sites, worship and touring on its trips but also has faith-based teaching and education in all of its programs. On top of that, ETS aims to incorporate cultural experiences and unique moments for every traveler. It makes that happen through a large international team who are on the ground in the destinations, he said.
The most significant differentiator for ETS, said Ridgway, are those educational programs. Depending on the tour, these include lectures, world-class guides and connections with local organizations that share a similar faith-based message
Worship/mass times are pre-scheduled and also an important part of any ETS experience. Some events might require special items like song sheets, communion elements and cups, ashes and palm branches, etc.
ETS also provides on-demand lectures for pre-trip orientation and includes study guides for many destinations. Such media opportunities include live-streaming from the Holy Land back to the congregation/parish in the U.S. or recording teachings on-location.
Lifetime Connections
Set tour departures are always a special opportunity, Ridgway said, because travelers typically form lifetime connections and friendships when they travel with a group. The operator can also customize any trip for smaller, intimate family experiences or large private church groups. If an advisor knows what a client wants, ETS “can make it happen,” Ridgway said. The sales team also provides guidance so the group chooses the best direction for its needs.
Cruises are a significant part of the operator’s portfolio with sailings on well-established brands. ETS supplies well-known guest Biblical lecturers, worship times, faithbased shore excursions in Biblical ports or locations with a long Christian history and onboard staff to coordinate those activities. Frequently cruises also offer faithbased pre-and post-tours.
Agent Specialist Program
Travel advisors can get certified through an ETS Faith Based Travel Specialist program. Benefits include frequent fam trips, webinars and other educational materials. A tour leader can join an advisor’s Zoom or other online meeting.
Clients are typically Baby Boomers who are church-going Christians. Ridgway said there also are clients who are nominal Christians taking their first steps in the faith. ETS is also seeing more interest from families, he added.
Selling Tips
Travel advisors can start the selling process by meeting with their local churches and contacts who know someone interested in leading a group, ETS Tours CEO James Ridgway said.
They can let the group leader decide what to do and when to do it, while stressing that ETS Tours will handle the paperwork.
Travel advisors must leave enough time for promotion, which can range from nine to 18 months before departure, he said.
They can create promotional events to spread news of the pilgrimage. ETS reps will join the meeting in person or via video connection, particularly if the group leader is new to faithbased group travel.
Last but not least, advisors should tune into ETS webinars.
