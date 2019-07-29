Global Growth
Central Holidays' Egypt business booms amid its expansion into Africa and Latin America.
The return of tourists to Egypt is big news for Central Holidays, which is owned by the Sakkara Group International (SGI), a Cairo-based company. Tewfik Ghattas, board member of SGI, said that Egypt is now the second most popular destination for Central Holidays’ clients after Italy. The tour operator has a separate brochure for Egypt and is enhancing its product significantly, including adding two new ships on the Nile.
But the operator is also moving ahead on many other fronts: adding destinations, including Africa; creating new tour categories; enhancing its comprehensive agent education and compensation program (the operator sells only through agents); and relaunching its website to make it easier for travel advisors to use.
The first group brochure in a while is also being produced so that the operator can serve clients from incentive and special interest groups that request print brochures, said María José Merino, vice president-operations. Of course, the same information will be online.
Also, the Journeys program, which provides tailor-made trips, had focused on Italy but is being expanded to Egypt and Latin America.
Egypt Re-Emerges
Not only does Central Holidays offer a comprehensive tour program to Egypt, it also owns 10 Nile cruise ships. It is adding two new vessels dedicated to the American market (there are already three) with spacious staterooms with French balconies, large spas and à la carte dining. The first will enter service next February and the second a year later.
Adding Africa and More
Central Holidays recently added Africa to its portfolio and has a separate brochure covering programs in South Africa, Tanzania, Botswana and Kenya.
New programs to Brazil and Guatemala are also available. Merino said Guatemala has been a brisk seller from the West Coast, but there is good transportation to the destination from both coasts.
New Italy Programs
Italy, always at the heart of the Central Holidays product, is growing in terms of destinations and styles. A new Small Group Escorted Tours option features all the benefits in the Escorted Motorcoach Tours plus exclusive inclusions as well as a maximum size of 16 travelers. And there is a new “Fun With the Family” program to Rome that provides activities and excursions for travelers of all ages. Finally, a new “Honeymoon Collection” offers a selection in a single brochure that includes exotic, luxurious, adventurous or relaxing getaways.
Coming to Italy in 2020 will be “Amalfi Coast & Puglia,” “Food Valley & Fast Cars” to Bologna, Maranello and elsewhere, and “Venice, Florence & Rome for Family & Kids.”
