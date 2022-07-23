Highlights from the USTOA Sustainability Summit
In partnership with Visit Norway, the United States Tour Operators Association (USTOA) held its first Sustainability is Responsibility Summit May 24-26 in Bodø, Norway.
One of USTOA’s main priorities is to unite the industry under the common goal of making a positive impact to work toward ensuring the preservation of human, natural and cultural capital in destinations across the globe.
It was especially meaningful to USTOA that the summit was held in one of the region’s most vulnerable to climate change.
Internal Challenges
With facilitation from Malcolm Preston, former PriceWaterhouseCoopers global head of sustainability services, and Greg Takehara, CEO of Tourism Cares, USTOA was able to bring nine industry leader panelists and 22 member delegates to the Thon Hotel Nordlys to promote discussion on navigating the internal challenges of a sustainability journey and driving sustainability through the supply chain.
Guest speaker Wawa Gatheru, environmental justice advocate and founder of Black Girl Environmentalist, spoke to attendees about her fascinating background. She explained the sustainable impact that businesses have both locally and globally and how organizations have the capacity to educate consumers on leading a more sustainable path. She ended her discussion by inspiring the audience to reframe the climate crisis as an opportunity to create a future to be proud of.
Aquaculture
Along with panel discussions, attendees participated in breakout sessions and had the opportunity to visit several local sites that practice and promote sustainable acts. Activities on the itinerary included visiting the KRAFT Sustainability Centre for a presentation on sustainability projects in cities around Bodø and exploring Salmon Centre to learn about aquaculture in small Norwegian communities.
The Arctic Hideaway
The group also set sail aboard The Brim Explorer, a hybrid electric ferry, to explore The Arctic Hideaway, where attendees learned about energy-positive communities, and to visit one of the most sustainable fish farms in the world.
As USTOA looks 50 years forward throughout this anniversary year, the insights gained at the summit will serve as a guide to make conscious sustainable efforts for all in the travel industry. I am already looking forward to the next summit.
