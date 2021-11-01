Investing in Travel Advisors
Collette helps agents sell by deploying large sales teams, which provide enhanced training and support.
Tour Operator Harvey Chipkin
Collette has been nimble in reacting to the pandemic and getting its programs up and running quickly, said Jeff Roy, executive vice president.
One reason the company has been able to accelerate departures is because it has invested heavily in travel advisors by deploying large sales teams, which provide enhanced training and support, and by offering aggressive refund and cancellation policies. "The important thing is that advisors make money," Roy said.
Resumption of Travel
After resuming operations in July 2020, then pausing last winter, Collette restarted rapidly once vaccinations took hold. International trips resumed in April with departures to Costa Rica and shortly afterward to European destinations, Africa and Egypt. "As long as things remain stable, we are in a good place," Roy said.
Effective Sept. 1, Collette has mandated vaccinations for international travel in the interest of simplicity.
Otherwise, tour operations are now fairly normal compared to pre-pandemic times, Roy said. While there has been a lot of chatter about changes to habits – like customers traveling in bubbles – "people are craving the opportunity to socialize with people they don’t know," he added.
Helping to restart tours quickly and comprehensively is the fact that Collette has offices all over the world, which is even more critical now as staff on the ground can better understand local conditions, Roy said.
High-End Experiences
Another advantage is that "when you travel with Collette you can expect high-end experiences to be included," Roy said. Inclusions might be a visit to the Eiffel Tower and a Seine River cruise in Paris or two Broadway shows in New York. In general, he said, Collette positions itself as a four-star operator providing five-star experiences like stays in a palace hotel in Morocco.
Collette also distinguishes its programs from competitors in terms of the way they are structured. Tours typically involve multiple-night stays in a single destination and less time in coaches.
The focus is on location because travelers want to be able to step out of their hotels and walk to sights and restaurants.
Extending Vacations
Longer trips are definitely a trend, Roy said, as travelers want to make up for the time they lost. Many people are booking back-to-back tours, and Collette offers a $300 discount for two tours within a single booking.
Looking to 2022, Roy said the operator will market over 80 pre-and post-tour extensions that can be tacked on to tours, "providing a lot of flexibility."
The Collette customer varies by destination and time of year – for instance, parents taking a high school graduate to Europe in the summer, he said.
Otherwise, clients are mostly 55-plus and have the time and resources for an extended excursion.
Another major trend, he said, is solo travelers who make up a segment that is growing every year.
Advance Commission Program
During the pandemic, Collette initiated an advance commission program. Advisors get $100 with a $100 land-only deposit, $125 for land and air and $200 when a booking includes travel insurance – with the remainder of commission paid after travel. If there is a cancellation, advisors keep their already paid commission – a policy that will be in place at least through the end of the year.
Executive Vice President Jeff Roy said advisors should know that the company is paying full cash refunds for cancellations up to 24 hours before departure, except for the travel insurance portion.
As a result," Roy said, "we get a lot of positive feedback from advisors about their retention of clients."
For more Tour Operator News
More by Harvey Chipkin
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS