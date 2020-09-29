Keeping Families Happy and Engaged
G Adventures' family programs provide immersive experiences focusing on adventure and education
Tour Operator Claudette Covey
Since its inception 30 years ago, G Adventures has never strayed from its commitment to provide immersive travel experiences for its guests while enabling them to keep their dollars within the communities visited as much as humanly possible.
"We found that travelers really loved our concept of travel, such as using local guides and accommodations, and immersing themselves in the local culture while having a pre-planned itinerary that allows them to maximize their time," said Jenn Stevens, U.S. trade marketing manager for G Adventures. "So it was a natural progression to begin offering family tours, because our travelers who love our ‘community tourism’ model also are eager to share the joys and benefits of travel with their kids."
Keeping All Age Groups Happy
The company debuted its first family programs in 2013. "With some minor tweaks – kid-friendly itinerary inclusions, ample downtime during the day, family-friendly restaurants – G Adventures was able to create a collection of family itineraries to keep all ages happy, curious, engaged and excited," Stevens said. "From the start, our family trips have been so much more than just ‘babysitting’ itineraries. We work hard to ensure that the tours are fun for the whole family, and have been designed at ‘eye-level’ from a kids’ perspective."
National Geographic Family Journeys
G Adventures raised the bar even higher when it unveiled its National Geographic Family Journeys in 2019.
"The National Geographic Family Journeys have been a hit from the start when we introduced them last year. The trips have been designed with G Adventures’ travel philosophy in mind while incorporating National Geographic’s adventure-loving and culturally immersive ethos," Stevens said.
She added, "It is a natural partnership that brings together the best in travel and the best in cultural learning. Within its first year in operation, American families were most excited about our family journeys in Peru, South Africa and Alaska and the National Parks. We encourage advisors to subscribe to our email list to find out when our tours are operating again."
COVID-19 Update
At press time, G Adventures had suspended tours departing through Sept. 30, 2020, because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"It is difficult to make predictions right now with things changing quickly, but we rely on public health officials and government guidance to ensure our travelers’ safety," Stevens said. "Travelers can be assured that we have their health in mind first and foremost, and our decisions are based on that."
Family Holiday Itineraries
G Adventures is scheduled to offer a number of tours for the holiday season, including itineraries in Peru, the Galapagos, Costa Rica and Vietnam.
"Each tour is tailored to create powerful experiences that expose the families to different cultures and environments," said Jenn Stevens, U.S. trade marketing manager for G Adventures. "Whether it is climbing up the steps in Machu Picchu or enjoying a traditional dinner at a local homestay in Vietnam, these moments will stay with the kids long after they stop being kids."
