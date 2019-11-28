Machu Picchu and More
A trip to Peru with Central Holidays will open your clients' eyes to the country's myriad of hidden gems.
When clients think of Peru, they most likely think of Machu Picchu. But a trip to this beautiful South American country with Central Holidays will open their eyes to so many of the hidden gems Peru has to offer. And, yes, Machu Picchu will most likely be one of the best memories of your clients’ lives.
Itinerary
Although there is not a package identical to the one experienced by AGENTatHOME, our tour is comparable to Central Holidays’ “Peruvian Classic Highlights” package.
The itinerary departed from New York to Lima on LATAM Airlines, where the group was accommodated at the Hilton Lima Mira Flores for two nights. Lima highlights included the Museo del Pisco, where guests received a demonstration on how to make the local beverage, pisco sour, and the Larco Museum, which houses incredible works of pre-Columbian art.
On the third day, the group flew to Cusco on LATAM and toured the Sacred Valley, including a visit to Awana Kancha Farm, which showcases authentic wool and fabrics, and alpacas and llamas.
On the fifth day, it was off to Machu Picchu. Advise clients to get here as early in the morning as possible. Tell them to be sure to get their passports stamped at the famed attraction and to keep their phones charged for Instagram-worthy photos.
Accommodations and Dining
Hotels in Lima include the Hilton Lima Miraflores, which features an infinity pool overlooking the city; JW Marriott Hotel Lima, with its enviable central location; Jose Antonia Lima Hotel; and Arawi Miraflores Prime, both of which are located in bustling neighborhoods.
In the Sacred Valley, hotel options include Aranwa Sacred Valley Hotel & Wellness, whose best rooms are the River Suites for their views and value; Tambo del Inka Resort & Spa, which features top-notch service and a luxury mountain lodge-type ambiance; Inkaterra Hacienda Urubamba, with its spectacular views; and Belmond Hotel Rio Sagrado, which boasts superlative dining options.
In Cusco, hotels included Marriott El Convento Cusco, a former convent in the heart of the city; and Palacio Del Inka, A Luxury Collection Hotel, with rooms featuring small balconies.
Dining options include the Cafe Museo Larco at the Larco Museum; and El Tupay restaurant at the Belmond Hotel Monasterio.
Ground Transportation
Central Holidays owns its own comfortable motorcoaches, which feature reclining seats and terrific air conditioning.
Target Clientele
“Peru is the number one country in Latin America and can be pitched to everyone,” said James Zitami, vice president of sales at Central Holidays. “Lima, Peru’s most important city, is a delight for history buffs. Active travelers enjoy the hiking and walking in Machu Picchu. And Peru is becoming world-renowned for its vibrant culinary scene. From singles, to couples and even families, there is something for everyone.”
Insider Selling Points
For a more off-the-beaten-path excursion, recommend that clients visit the Misminay community in the Sacred Valley, where they can take part in farming, making mud bricks and even cooking like a member of the community. In Lima, tell clients to check out the cool artifacts at the Larco Museum.
Make sure clients are in at least moderate physical condition as touring Peru includes a lot of uphill walking and some moderate-to-expert-level hiking experiences, including the tour to Machu Picchu.
Commission
Ten to 16 percent
Rate
$1,689, per person, double (approximately)
Contact
