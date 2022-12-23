New Year’s Travel Resolutions for 2023
The US Tour Operators Association is approaching the new year with optimism following an encouraging 2022.
Tour Operator Terry Dale
What a year it has been for travelers! As 2022, USTOA’s 50th anniversary year, comes to a close, I’ve spent some time reflecting on our industry successes as well as looking forward to what 2023 has in store.
Certainly a major milestone in 2022 (one that USTOA and our industry partners fought hard for) was the lifting of travel requirements in the U.S. and other countries around the globe. It was a testament to the collaboration that we all celebrated.
USTOA took some big steps toward our sustainability journey this year with the launch of our first-ever digital comic, “Sustainable Suzie,” to promote sustainable travel and tourism. And in May, we held the first-ever Sustainability is Responsibility Summit in Bodo, Norway, to learn and share valuable insights and best practices to encourage sustainable tourism.
Steps taken this year will be amplified in 2023 and beyond.
As we continue to look 50 years forward, I’ve asked some of our tour operator members to share their New Year’s resolutions for travel in 2023.
Intrepid Travel
“My 2023 travel resolution is to travel out of my comfort zone and experience a new country and culture that I have never considered – a type of trip that I wouldn’t typically choose, somewhere not on my top 10 list,” said Matt Berna, president.
Collette
“In 2023, Collette is focused on incorporating local culture into many of its product offerings,” said Jeff Roy, executive vice president of revenue management, pricing and worldwide operations.
“On the Explorations product line, travelers benefit from a small group of just 16 travelers, which allows for an emphasis on local cuisine and home-hosted meal opportunities. From a corporate citizenship standpoint, the team is laser-focused on working collaboratively to transform tourism in relation to climate action and reducing the carbon footprint across all areas of the business.”
The Travel Corporation
“After missing out on two years of travel, I am ready to travel as sustainably as possible to as many places on my bucket list as I can and make travel matter,” said Lucille Sive, CEO of the company’s Africa division.
Wishing you a happy holiday season and New Year from USTOA!
