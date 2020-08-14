One-on-One With American Airlines Vacations’ Michael Savage

The tour operator's director discusses the pandemic, the benefits of bookings with the company and its relationships with its travel advisor partners

American Airlines Vacations (AAV) offers a multitude of customizable packages bundling air, activities, rental vehicles and more than 10,000 hotels and resorts in upward of 320 worldwide destinations.

We talked to Michael Savage, director, American Airlines Vacations, about the COVID-19 pandemic, the company’s relationship with travel advisors and more.

Has American Airlines Vacations been reaching out to travel advisors during the pandemic?

Since the beginning of the pandemic, we knew that communication was going to be the key to getting through this together with our travel advisor partners. Our goal was to be the most transparent and easiest tour operator to work with during the crisis. I’m so proud of the work of the amazing American Airlines Vacations sales team. I do believe they have been a consistent source of information to the industry and were available for virtual sales visits – whether it was to explain new policies or to just be a listening ear or a sounding board.

We’ve also held town halls for the agent community to answer questions on a broader basis and provide updates on the changes at AAV. I’ve been so impressed by the community’s desire to continue to grow and develop during these times. In response, we’ve actively engaged with our hotel and destination partners to provide training on the amazing travel that agents will be able to sell, hopefully, in the near future.

Are you seeing an early rebound to any particular destination?

In June, we definitely started to see healthy demand for later summer travel as well as travel for Q4 and 2021. There’s definitely been a demand for some of our core products in Mexico and the Caribbean. I had the opportunity to travel to Jamaica in late June, and I will say, I’m so incredibly impressed by the safety protocols being implemented at resorts across the board.

We have also seen an increase in demand in markets that, historically, haven’t been as relevant for American Airlines Vacations, including travel to National Parks and more domestic beach destinations like Myrtle Beach, Hilton Head and the Gulf Coast.

What are the benefits to booking with AAV?

The scale of American Airlines and its partners’ network means that we are able to offer packages all over the world. We offer bulk fares that provide flexibility, as well as low deposits to lock in the great travel deals that are out there right now. We also have an excellent agency loyalty program that rewards AAdvantage miles for every booking of four nights or more to the travel advisor while the traveler still earns miles on their own travel.

Our predeparture protection waiver allows customers to cancel for any reason up to 24 hours before travel is to commence for most hotel suppliers.

Any final words for travel advisors during this difficult year?