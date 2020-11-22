One-on-One with Apple Leisure Group Vacations’ Scott Wiseman
The Senior Vice President and General Manager details the company's road to recovery
Although next to nothing has been normal this year, Apple Vacations and its sister brands are experiencing positive booking trends. We caught up with Scott Wiseman, senior vice president and general manager at Apple Leisure Group Vacations (ALGV), to discuss the company’s outlook for this year and next. Apple’s sister brands include Funjet Vacations, Southwest Vacations, United Vacations, Blue Sky Tours and Travel Impressions.
How are bookings looking into 2021 compared to the same period the prior year?
We’re happy to see a positive recovery, and we’ve had encouraging booking weeks over the past 10 in a row to call it a trend. There is plenty of information about preventing COVID-19 transmissions [so] that our customers can see that they can have a great vacation experience while wearing a mask, washing their hands, and following social distancing.
When do 2021 bookings really pick up?
Traditionally, vacationers with set dates, like school holidays, book their trips for the following year to make sure they get the specifics they want. However, as schools adjust what has been traditional spring breaks, there could be a change to that. And with so many kids continuing virtual learning, there is a chance we could see less of specific demand weeks.
Our brands have an annual tentpole sale in November, and we expect to see a large surge in winter bookings then. Also, historically during the election years, there tends to be some pentup demand as well.
It is fair to say predicting trends this year is tough. However, what we are confident in is that we are closing our 2021 year-over-year gap in sales every week, and it is clear we have demand for travel returning. We are cautiously optimistic, and even with the demand returning, 2021 will still be down for us overall.
Roughly what percentage of people are rebooking trips that they had to cancel in 2020 vs. completely new bookings?
The vast majority of our bookings – more than 80 percent – are new, which shows us that there is demand in the marketplace for vacations. However, of our cancellations, 40 percent did take a future travel credit.
Which domestic destinations are most popular now and why?
Domestically, Las Vegas is our most popular destination. There is a percentage of vacationers who aren’t interested in flying yet, and Las Vegas is a great driving getaway for certain parts of the country.
Which destinations are booking beyond the U.S.?
Cancun/Riviera Maya is most popular for ALGV. The destination is a short flight from the Midwest and East Coast, and you can be on the beach by lunchtime. The airport, Amstar and resorts all have clear, well-documented protocols to mitigate COVID-19 transmission.
What percentage of bookings are made by travel advisors?
Around 85 percent of ALG Vacations’ total bookings are through travel advisors. We could not do it without them!
We just finished up our virtual Ascend conference where we had almost 2,000 travel agents attending three days of educational seminars from ALGV and our suppliers.
We have also launched a new program called "Walking on Sunshine" to help agents market vacations in a very different way than they had to in the past. We have videos to show them what certain properties are doing with safety and sanitation, and we also have infographics and other collateral to help them create confidence with their customers.
