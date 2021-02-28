One-Stop Shopping With JacTravel
Harvey Chipkin
JacTravel is a 45-year-old destination management company (DMC) that specializes in inbound travel to England, Scotland, Wales and Ireland, and key mainland European destinations.
Working only with the travel trade, it has established long-term relationships with numerous accommodations providers in key destinations that provide it with high-demand availability and the opportunity to be well-positioned when new properties are launched onto the market, said Matthew Lepisto, head of sales-U.S. and Canada.
Europe Expansion
With origins in the U.K., JacTravel has been increasing its footprint in Europe over the past 15 years, which has enabled the company to offer competitively priced city breaks and touring itineraries to clients that feature the most sought-after European attractions, Lepisto said.
The DMC has broad geographic reach, whit offices in Edinburgh, Dublin, London, Cluj (Romania) and Palma de Mallorca, Spain. It also has representatives in the U.S., Germany and France, among other international outposts.
New Products
For 2021, JacTravel has created several new products that focus on what the company calls Leisurely Paced Touring. The programs "aim to reflect the current mood around travel and address concerns that travelers might have," Lepisto said, with off-the-beaten-path itineraries that are designed to avoid large crowds and reduce health risks by staying in a smaller number of hotels.
In addition, there is less distance covered on these trips, which allows for more exploration at the client’s own pace.
In 2017, JacTravel was acquired by WebBeds, the second-largest accommodations supplier to the travel industry, which has enhanced its buying power, resulting in better rates and more availability, Lepisto said. JacTravel operates as its own independent business unit, enabling it to retain the family feel that has been a legacy since its inception in 1975, he added.
Eclectic Portfolio
A broad range of accommodations and products are available through JacTravel, from regional or national hotel chains to castles, manor houses and bed and breakfasts, Lepisto said. The company has live inventory at over 300,000 hotels worldwide and enjoys strong relationships with chains but also seeks out accommodations with local flavor – "all checked by our team to ensure a high standard," he said.
Beyond lodging, JacTravel offers a diverse portfolio of tours: larger groups, smaller FIT groups and tailor-made luxury tours.
The DMC has hundreds of suggested FIT itineraries under the tailormade program. These may be customized as per the client’s requirements. "We have the expertise and knowledge to take our clients’ needs and turn them into a workable itinerary to fit their schedules and budgets," Lepisto said.
Working With Advisors
Since JacTravel works only with the trade, it offers comprehensive services to travel advisors, as follows:
JacTravel provides agents with commission rates in U.S. dollars. In turn, advisors can charge clients via credit card or corporate credit card. Commission is then paid by direct deposit a month after the client has traveled. In addition, there are promotions and incentives throughout the year. JacTravel has a toll-free number for advisor support available 24/7.
The company has a dedicated team of multilingual travel experts all over the world, providing a one-stop-shop to develop packages to suit the needs of every client.
A JacTravel Specialist Program with Travel Agent Academy is available at travelagentacademy.com/jactravel. The company also offers webinars, one-one-on training and more.
