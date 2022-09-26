Recognizing the Tour Industry’s Rising Stars
Introducing the first-ever USTOA Future Lights.
Tour Operator Terry Dale
On July 26, three Future Lights were announced and recognized by the United States Tour Operators Association (USTOA). The USTOA Future Lights program is designed to personify our “50 years forward” message in our anniversary year. USTOA invited tour operator members to nominate coworkers who have made a difference in helping their companies and communities embrace and address critical sustainability and diversity, equality and inclusion issues.
There were many worthy nominations carefully considered by a panel of USTOA Active and Associate members that included Greg Takehara, CEO of Tourism Cares; Emma Cottis, general manager business systems, Goway Travel; Derek Hydon, president and founder and sustainable growth champion, MaCher, a certified B Corporation; and Kelly P. Sahner, chief commercial officer, Trip Mate, a Generali company.
It is with great pride and admiration that we recognize these USTOA Future Lights, each of whom will help lead our industry into a more sustainable, responsible and equitable future. USTOA is fortunate to have such engaged members, and I so appreciate the thoughtful care our tour operator members took to enter their candidates and the investment in time that our panel of evaluators made to review the nominations.
With that said, I would like to introduce the first-ever USTOA Future Lights:
- Ana Esteves, vice president of hotel operations for Lindblad Expeditions
- Dennis Nyambworo, philanthropy coordinator in Uganda for Abercrombie & Kent
- Nadine Pinto, global sustainability manager for The Travel Corporation and TreadRight
The USTOA Future Lights will be welcomed and acknowledged at a special ceremony during the USTOA Annual Conference and Marketplace in Austin, Tex., Nov. 28-Dec. 3, 2022.
Special thanks to Trip Mate, a Generali company, for their generous support of the USTOA Future Lights program.
Congratulations to Dennis, Nadine and Ana! I cannot wait to watch you all shine in your future endeavors.
Visit ustoa.com/future-lights to read about each Future Light’s accomplishments and more information about the TERRY DALE campaign.
