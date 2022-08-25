Staying Ahead Of the Technology Curve
Avanti Destinations unveils a selling platform enabling travel advisors to nimbly create customized fit vacations 24/7
Avanti Destinations, a tour operator in business since 1981 and selling exclusively through travel advisors, took the occasion of the last several years to make sure it was in the best possible shape to take advantage of a travel recovery, said CEO Paul Barry.
The company, which sells custom-crafted independent travel throughout Europe, Asia, Central and South America, North Africa and the Middle East, has invested in overhauling its technology, including the introduction of a selling platform (book.avantidestinations.com), which lets advisors create, save, price and share customized FIT vacations 24/7 in under five minutes.
Artificial Intelligence
The platform incorporates the accumulated destination and planning knowledge of its most experienced travel consultants and the massive amount of travel services it offers in all of its destinations.
It then uses artificial intelligence to create custom “inspirational” itineraries or proposals in under a minute – tailored to the destinations, travel themes – such as history, family, nature, food or romance – and a hotel star rating that an advisor selects.
Advisors can share these suggested themed itineraries with clients to get their feedback and make modifications,” Barry said. Once dates are selected, the trip can be priced in under one minute. “It’s fun, fast and interactive,” he said.
Personalized Dashboard
Two other new features on the platform are a personalized dashboard and an easy-to-search, enhanced hotels and tours function. The dashboard displays a photo, name and contact information for the advisor’s dedicated Avanti travel consultant.
Travel advisors can click to see that consultant’s biography, as well as their favorite itineraries, hotels, tours and experiential options. The dashboard also displays all current bookings, saved proposals, and favorite hotels, tours and experiences, plus quick links to their own agency profile and branding information that can be used on proposed itineraries.
The hotels and tours function includes expanded content and photos and allows advisors to search through all the possibilities, save those they think their client might like, and send one email with multiple links to those saved choices for their client to review. Advisors can filter their search by star quality or property style.
Client Proposals
Advisors can create an entire client proposal on the platform, then work with Avanti’s consultants on fine-tuning if necessary.
Since it was introduced, Barry said the tool has been enhanced so that it is now even more highly interactive in terms of providing inspiration to clients for trips.
Europe, the mainstay for Avanti, is seeing a solid recovery and the recently introduced programs to the Middle East (the latest being Abu Dhabi) and North Africa have also been doing well, Barry said.
Group business is beginning to recover as well, said Barry, and Avanti is seeking to grow that division. A team of people highly experienced in the group space are now dedicated to that segment.
Notwithstanding all the recent emphasis on technology, said Barry, it is just a tool that enables advisors to be more efficient. “We provide the advisors with the tools, technology and an educated staff – that is all part of our mission statement with the goal of creating unique vacation experiences.”
Booking Breakdown
As a result of its technology initiatives, one-third of bookings are being initially made on the selling platform, said Avanti Destinations CEO Paul Barry.
Another third is coming through TC Connect, where advisors have been paired directly with an Avanti travel consultant so they can easily communicate electronically.
The final third is being booked in more traditional ways with advisors in telephone contact with Avanti consultants to customize an itinerary.
