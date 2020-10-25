Steal of a Deal
FunJet woos travelers back into the travel fold with savings that are too lucrative to ignore
Tour Operator Claudette Covey
One of many ways in which Funjet distinguishes itself from the competition is by carefully assessing consumer sentiment – and then capitalizing on it.
Over the last several months, the company has been analyzing feedback and data from its advisor partners, their clients and reputable third-party sources to determine consumer sentiment about traveling during the pandemic.
"Peaking this summer, we have seen all-time highs in customers strongly agreeing that an amazing deal would make them more interested in traveling," said Scott Wiseman, senior vice president and general manager, travel brands, for Apple Leisure Group (ALG), Funjet parent company.
Exclusive Package Deals
"That’s how Steal of a Deal was born," he said, which offers "exclusive package deals that you won’t find anywhere else." Wiseman noted that the promotion is meeting with great success. "When the price is right, customers are buying."
Investing in Air Seats
To further sweeten the travel pot, Funjet is making "the investment in flying Exclusive Nonstop Vacation Flights (ENVF) this fall out of Chicago and St. Louis," Weisman said.
"These are both strong Funjet markets, and we’re happy to see that our investment in air seats has paid off," he added.
"We have hit, and on many flights exceeded, our load factor goals in these two markets. We’re taking it a step further for 2021 ENVFs. We are rolling out our flight schedules now, and we will have ENVFs from 18 U.S. gateways next year."
Travel Protection Plus
Funjet offers Travel Protection Plus, an insurance plan with rates starting at just $60 per person, which enables clients to cancel for any reason.
Currently, Funjet is offering programs to U.S. destinations, Mexico, the Caribbean, and Central America.
The destinations that are now proving most popular are Cancun and Riviera Maya, Mexico; Punta Cana, Dominican Republic; and Las Vegas, Wiseman said.
Selling Tips
"Travel advisors may not realize that we have a platform that houses professionally designed marketing pieces for agents to customize and send to their clients," said Scott Weisman of Apple Leisure Group, Funjet’s parent.
"I would advise any advisor looking to grow their business with Funjet to familiarize themselves with ALGV360, and use those tools to promote their businesses."
For more information, visit www.algv360.com.
For more Tour Operator News
More by Claudette Covey
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS