Still Innovating 261 Years Later
Cox & Kings' destination experts continue to raise the bar on one-of-a-kind tours for the luxury market.
With a heritage that goes back an astonishing 261 years, Cox & Kings keeps coming up with new tour products geared to the luxury market. The company was born in 1758 as an India custom travel outfitter. Since then kings, queens, maharajas and maharanis have traveled with the company, which also handled Mahatma Gandhi’s travel when he visited Europe in 1931. Cox & Kings also made the arrangements for the first organized ascent of Mount Everest in 1922.
Luxury Small Group Journeys
Among the recent innovations of the venerable operator are Luxury Small Group Journeys, launched in 2018. "Today’s explorer," said Patrick Richards, chief commercial officer and president, “is increasingly hungry for unforgettable travel memories, and the new portfolio of journeys sits nicely alongside our traditional tailor-made offering, bringing Cox & Kings to a wider audience.”
There are guaranteed Luxury Small Group Journeys programs to India, Peru, Morocco, South Africa, Scotland, Japan and China, said Richards. These groups average 18 travelers and feature accommodations at iconic hotels, coupled with exclusive experiences and local guides who are synonymous with the brand.
Cox & Kings is focused solely on international and exotic destinations and does not offer domestic travel. As a result, said Richards, inspiring travelers to savor innovative new itineraries is “core to our DNA.” Among recent additions are Korea, Japan and Jordan.
The Cox & Kings Difference
A big differentiator, said Richards, is that venerable heritage. All Cox & Kings trips, he said, are “handcrafted” by a team of destination experts who have lived, worked and/ or traveled extensively in their destinations. When planning trips, advisors speak directly with destination managers, who can serve as agent advocates, creating fully immersive experiences.
Comprehensive Training
An extensive part of its work, said Richards, goes toward empowering travel advisors through educational and training opportunities. These range from in-depth webinars to “Lunch & Learns” in advisor offices to an online portal and regularly emailed ideas. Sales teams travel the country to visit advisors in their offices and are available for informative phone calls. Fam trips are much in demand, said Richards, and there is a steady stream of them annually.
Advisors can take advantage of periodic incentives and promotions. Agents can also check the website, travel advisor portal and e-newsletters for up-to-date information.
The latest incentive: For all bookings made by March 31, 2020 that include Jordan, advisors will receive a $100 gift card for personal use and be entered to win a trip for themselves plus a guest to Jordan. Agents can contact destination specialists or visit coxandkingsusa.com/travel-advisors for more information.
Selling Tips
—Clients of all ages, including couples and families, are good prospects for C&K programs.
—The company also works with affinity group organizers to come up with special interest programs.
—While the product is upscale, the emphasis is more on clients looking for “what’s next.” Examples: glamping
options on the Bolivian salt flats in a deluxe Airstream camper, a luxury glamping tent that moves around the Icelandic countryside, exclusive gorilla treks in Uganda and Rwanda, and lemur encounters in Madagascar.
