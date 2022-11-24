Sustainable and Experience-Rich
Intrepid Travel distinguishes itself by its mission of achieving profit with purpose
Australia-based Intrepid Travel calls itself an adventure company but it defines “adventure” in a very broad sense, said Matt Berna, the company’s managing director for North America. It could mean cultural adventure, culinary adventure, outdoors adventure, etc. In fact, Intrepid has coined a phrase for what it does – specialist in Sustainable and Experience- Rich Travel – SERT for short.
Intrepid distinguishes itself in the marketplace in a number of ways that revolve around its unifying mission of achieving “profit and purpose,” Berna said. One way is through its network of company-owned destination management companies in 26 countries – with Intrepid operating 85 percent of its 1,150 trips on every continent. The goal, Berna said, is to be vertically integrated in all of its destinations.
Smaller Groups
Another distinguishing factor is group size, which averages 10 customers and maxes out at 14. In addition, group leaders are always locally based – no matter where in the world the tour is operating. That local emphasis is comprehensive, including keeping the money in the local economy. A full 60 percent of funds stay in the community. That is considerably higher than the industry standard, Berna said.
These efforts are part of what qualify Intrepid as a B Corporation, a third-party accreditation that considers issues like employee rights, paying fair wages, paying local taxes and generally achieving a rigorously high standard of business operations. Berna said the operator is proud to be the largest adventure travel B Corporation. The accreditation was first earned in 2018 and renewed in 2021 because the recognition is revisited every three years.
Expansion Plans
Now Intrepid Travel is bringing its distinctive approach to North America, with significant expansion plans for the region. Recent actions included naming Tom Smith as general manager for North America, a new position; establishing a U.S. base of operations; acquiring U.S.- based Wildland Trekking; and significantly growing its North American sales and marketing team. The reason is simple, Berna said. North America is Intrepid’s fastest-growing source for sales.
Strong International Bookings
Bookings are strong for international travel as well, Berna said, as customers are buying the tour operator’s most popular destinations, – including Morocco, Egypt, Ecuador, Turkey and Peru – as well as showing significant interest in trending destinations like Antarctica, Iceland, Costa Rica and Everest Base Camp in Nepal.
In a nutshell, what Intrepid offers is “small-group authentic experiences that leave a positive impact on communities,” Berna said. It is that kind of product, he added, that is drawing growing interest from customers.
