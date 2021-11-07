Taking the Guesswork Out of Travel
Here are the top six reasons to book a vacation now with a tour operator member of USTOA.
Tour Operator Terry Dale
As travel bounces back, it can be difficult to navigate travel requirements, track evolving destination updates, and book safe, reliable accommodations and experiences for your clients. That’s where USTOA tour operators come in to save the day – and your clients’ vacations.
As the world opens up to visitors from the U.S., our members provide the knowledge and resources to help you and your clients every step along the journey.
Here are the top six reasons to book a vacation now with a tour operator member of USTOA.
Peace of Mind
Knowing that a vacation was planned by trusted industry professionals brings peace of mind while traveling domestically and abroad. Should an unforeseen problem arise, a tour escort, local host or representative of the tour operator is available to assist travelers.
Affordability
By buying in bulk and negotiating special rates for guaranteed hotel accommodations, ground transportation, sightseeing tours, meals and other services, tour operators achieve savings that are passed on to the consumer.
Unparalleled Access
Because tour operators negotiate with local sightseeing companies, they can often provide accessibility to sought-after attractions such as the Coliseum in Rome or after-hour visits to King Tut’s Tomb in Egypt.
Nontraditional Experiences
Today’s traveler wants to go beyond the tourist hotspots and experience the history, unique culture and distinct tastes of a destination. USTOA tour operator members offer a variety of programs that focus on special interests, including art, cuisine, and adventure.
Freedom
Tours do not always mean "group travel." Many members offer packaged travel options with the same benefits and protections to explore the world on your own. And itineraries can be created with more flexibility that allow for ample time to explore points of interest on one’s own.
Protection
As the ultimate means of protection of vacation dollars during uncertain times, each USTOA operator member participates in the $1 Million Travelers Assistance Program, which means your client’s vacation investment is protected in the event of a member bankruptcy or insolvency. The health and well-being of every traveler has always been a priority for USTOA tour operators, who now also endorse the TOURCARE Guidelines for Tour Operators to implement sanitization and operational procedures to increase the level of safety.
Find more information, visit www.ustoa.com/take-theguesswork-out-of-travel.
For more Tour Operator News
More by Terry Dale
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS