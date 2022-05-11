The CIE Difference
CIE Tours, which is celebrating its 90th anniversary, stands the test of time based on product and reputation
CIE Tours, the tour operator specialist for Ireland and Britain, is celebrating its 90th anniversary this year. Carol Doherty, the vice president of sales who is celebrating her own 20th year with the company, said CIE Tours is the preferred partner to most of the top travel advisor consortia in the U.S. and Canada, and remains primarily an agent-based operator.
“Because of the quality of our product and our reputation, we have stood the test of time as a top choice of travel experts,” she said.
Attention to Detail
Having served more than 3 million travelers since its founding, CIE Tours has the knowledge and experience to take care of every detail so travelers can focus on enjoying every moment of their experience, Doherty said.
The operator makes it easy for guests to immerse themselves in a new destination with exclusive access, authentic experiences and in-depth knowledge. Headquartered in Morristown, N.J., CIE Tours also has offices in Dublin and London to provide operational support and traveler services in destination.
"King of the Castle"
Affectionately dubbed “King of the Castle” by the travel trade, CIE Tours is the largest specialty tour operator into Ireland and Britain from North America, Doherty said. And it doesn’t get much more Irish than CIE Tours. In fact, CIE stands for Coras Iompair Eireann, which roughly translates as Irish Transport Authority. That agency is the tour operator’s parent company and operates transportation throughout Ireland.
“We do Ireland better than anyone because that is our expertise,” Doherty said. “We don’t claim to do the world, but we do claim to do our parts of the world better than anyone else.”
Strong 2022 Demand
CIE Tours has witnessed strong demand for 2022 vacations and now has 2023 programs on sale as bookings are coming in earlier and pacing strongly.
Expertly crafted vacations to Ireland, Scotland, England and Wales – plus Iceland and Italy – suit every travel style and taste, from the camaraderie of coach tours and custom group travel to a variety of independent adventures, smallgroup tours and personalized private driver experiences.
For groups of 10 or more the group department is “top notch, offering both pre-set itineraries as well as handcrafted, designed by destination experts,” Doherty said.
Each group is assigned a personal business development manager and group specialist to help guide choices and design the ideal experience to meet the client’s needs.
Promotional Support
CIE Tours provides promotional support to travel advisors to help them sell.
For clients who want to travel “the CIE Tours way” in other destinations, the operator offers tours to Iceland and Italy, which were created in response to demand from past customers.
This kind of demand is reflective of the fact that customer surveys indicate a 95 percent satisfaction rating from feedback posttrip, the operator said.
CIE Tours offers the broadest selection of vacations, including a variety of ways in which to explore each destination.
Most pre-set Ireland itineraries may be customized to the client’s traveling style – on a fullsized coach, as part of a small-group departure limited to 26 guests, or as an independent selfdrive vacation.
Customized Vacations
Aside from the broad choice of tours in the operator’s brochure, which can be downloaded or requested free at CIETours.com, travel advisors may work with a CIE Tours expert to put together a customized trip with a personal driver/guide.
The operator can handcraft a tour of any kind based on the client’s needs. The company is seeing a larger demand for custom and smaller groups consisting of multiple-family and like-minded travelers who want to vacation in their pods.
As far as other trends, Doherty said agents are choosing operators who have long-established relationships in their destinations, providing an added level of safety and security for their clients.
Additionally, CIE Tours is seeing an uptick in adding airfare and insurance to all land bookings for one-stop shopping.
No Hidden Charges
A key differentiator to travel advisors and their clients is CIE Tours’ All-Inclusive Advantage. All itineraries include all attractions, entertainment, ontour transportation, free Wi-Fi on coaches and in hotels, and most meals including hot breakfast daily.
There aren’t any hidden charges or optional extras along the way. Tour directors don’t spend time selling, so their only focus is client satisfaction and delivering the trip of a lifetime. That also means that there are no non-commissionable components to products, Doherty said.
CIE Selling Points
CIE Tours has adapted to a new landscape of travel and is welcoming many new home-based agents, said Doherty, adding that they are experienced and professional advisors with a large client base. The company’s marketing team and business development managers can fulfill all the training and communication needs of these advisors.
Using a company like CIE Tours, which is an expert in the destinations it serves, provides confidence that advisors’ clients will enjoy an authentic experience.
Because of its long history of in-country relationships, CIE Tours offers exclusive access to unique venues. These value-added touch points provide clients with another way in which to immerse themselves into the culture and enjoy the trip of a lifetime.
Tapping into Groups
CIE Tours provides opportunity and strong support for travel advisors aiming to break into the group business, said Carol Doherty, the company’s vice president of sales.
Their local business development manager and a dedicated group specialist will collaborate with them and provide expertise and collateral material without financial risk to educate advisors and grow this segment of their business.
Don’t know who your business development manager is?
Travel advisors who send an email to marketing@cietours.com will be connected.
