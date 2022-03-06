The Top Destinations of 2022 for Tour Operators
United States Tour Operator Association (USTOA) tour operator members have named the hottest international destinations for 2022 in a recent survey.
It’s clear that Europe is forecasted to be a popular pick for travelers in the new year.
Perennial favorite Italy topped the list as number one, followed by France and Greece, which tied in second, with Ireland ranking third.
Italy
Travelers will find lemon trees, rolling vineyards and coastlines on Perillo Tours’ nine-day “Rome & Amalfi Coast” itinerary. Highlights include visits to the Vatican Museum and Sistine Chapel, and a sailing trip to Positano. Departures are available between March and October 2022, with rates starting at 3,295 per person.
France
On Trafalgar’s nine-day “Wonderful France” tour travelers will visit sun-kissed St. Tropez and Monaco, watch the sunset over the French Riviera and explore ancient history in Arles, tasting local wines and dishes. Departures are available between April and October of 2022, with rates starting at $2,708 per person.
Greece
Great Value Vacations’ 11-night “Greek Island Hopper” enables travelers to explore ancient cities, romantic islands and historic ruins. Activities include walking the pink sand beaches in Crete, watching the sunset in Santorini and enjoying views of the Mediterranean by ferry and boat while island hopping. Departures are available between March and October 2022, with rates starting at $2,956 per person.
