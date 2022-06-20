USTOA at 50: Highlighting Some Member Tour Operator Programs
United States Tour Operators Association highlights members to celebrate its 50th anniversary.
Tour Operator Terry Dale
All that pent-up demand to travel from the past two years could prove to be a boon for travel advisors, especially in the luxury market. Notable research reports from Flywire note that roughly 70 percent of travelers plan to spend more on vacations now than they did before the pandemic.
United States Tour Operators Association (USTOA) members are an ideal source for luxury vacation options for your clients. Our tour operator members take the guesswork out of travel by curating luxe accommodations, memorable dining, bespoke experiences and adventures at every level.
Below is a sample of USTOA-member tour operator programs that provide the ultimate in comfort and service.
Audley Travel
Experience an eightday private tour on the operator’s “Luxury Dubai: Beach & Desert” trip. Activities include riding horses through the palmed oasis, camel treks at sunset with champagne, dining at Dubai’s finest restaurants and more. Accommodations include a three-night stay in a private villa at Al Maha, a Luxury Collection Desert Resort & Spa, and a four-night stay at One&Only The Palm. Prices start at $8,995 per person.
Abercrombie & Kent
Guests will travel with their private party and take in the best of Brazil on the company’s 10-day “Tailor Made Brazil: Rhythms of Rio, Iguazu, & Bahia” tour with hand-selected luxury accommodations including a stay at Copacabana Place, A Belmond Hotel, Rio de Janeiro. Activities include cycling through Rio’s iconic beaches, toasting the sunset on Sugar Loaf Mountain and marveling at Iguazu Falls. Prices start at $5,995 per person.
Viking River Cruises
Travelers will immerse themselves in French sophistication on the line’s “France’s Finest” itinerary with luxury accommodations and visits to 12 cities including Paris, Lyon and Avignon. Highlights include visiting World War II landmarks, a tour of the luxurious Palace of Versailles and toasts at Beaujolais vineyards. Prices start at $4,699 per person.
Affordable World
The company is offering a 13-day “Thailand Escape: Bangkok, Krabi, & Phuket with Singapore” tour with stays at some such luxury properties as Centara Grand at Central Plaza Ladprao Bangkok and Novotel Phuket Beach. Travelers will visit the Temple of the Golden Buddha, cruise down Damnoen Saduak (a floating market), visit an elephant sanctuary and snorkel in Krabi. Prices start at $2,049 per person.
