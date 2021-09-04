A Changing Landscape for Advisors
We are seeing changes impacting the travel industry like no other time in our memories.
Travel Agent
"The Times They Are A-Changin’" is a song title by Bob Dylan. Those words are truer today than they were in the 1960s. Now, as we emerge from a devastating pandemic, we are seeing changes impacting the travel industry like no other time in our memories. Some of the changes are good. We are seeing an increased appreciation of the importance of travel advisors as more consumers are turning to professionals for help in planning and booking their vacations.
Pressure on Advisors
But this also means more pressure on travel advisors to be at the top of their game – which is no easy task in these changing times. Travel advisors must now be more than trip planners. They must attempt to know all the different protocols, rules and regulations, and different procedures that are mandated by destinations, hotels, cruise lines, airlines, tour operators and attractions. And the differences can be immense.
Travel advisors now have a wealth of new opportunities to learn, grow and show both the traveling public and travel industry suppliers their worth. For independent consultants out there, this may be a good time to join a host agency to help guide you along these new paths in our everchanging world.
Patience is a Virtue
This is also a time in which to remind your clients that you may be a magician some of the time, but there may be other times when patience becomes a true virtue. Don’t be afraid to be honest and ask for patience as you navigate the rocky waters that currently envelop the travel industry. Remind your clients that you are on their side, and you will do everything in your power to prevail on their behalf.
These are difficult times we are all facing. But despite the fact that everything is changing, one thing stays the same: We travel advisors are still the best answer there is for the consumer to use to plan, book and solve any problem that might arise. A computer screen will not do that for a consumer.
