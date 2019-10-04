A Charitable Industry
The Travel Industry is quick to lend a helping hand.
AGENTatHOME Travel Agent Claire Schoeder
As Hurricane Dorian moved on from the Bahamas, a friend on social media demanded that the cruise lines that regularly visit the destination, as well as other travel companies, do something to support the country, which was so badly affected by the storm. This friend is not in the travel industry, and it would appear she does not read or watch any news.
Charitable Donations
By the time she had shared that post, Royal Caribbean and Disney Cruise Line had already announced that they were pledging $1 million each to help the Bahamas after the storm. At press time, Royal Caribbean was already loading one ship to head to Freeport, Bahamas, with supplies and to provide meals for those on the island. In addition, the line also announced that it would match guest and employee donations to the Pan American Development Foundation. Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line carried about 1,200 evacuees to Florida.
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings also pledged $1 million to disaster relief, and Carnival Corporation, in partnership with the Micky and Madeleine Arison Family Foundation, is donating $2 million.
Delta Airlines has also donated supplies to the hard-hit areas of the Bahamas.
Fact Versus Fiction
I pointed all this out to my social media friend, and she was surprised that so many travel companies had stepped up so quickly. Her information was acquired only from social media—and she had not bothered to see if any of the cruise lines were offering any assistance at all.
I sent her links to articles about these efforts post-Dorian as well as links to relief efforts in the Caribbean following Hurricanes Irma and Maria, and suggested that the news media was a much better source of information about relief efforts than Facebook.
Lending a Hand
The travel industry is notably charitable following natural disasters. Many of our travel suppliers have valued employees and partners in the Caribbean and the Bahamas and step up quickly when storms severely damage the islands.
I have made several donations following Hurricane Dorian, just as I did after Irma and Maria. Many of my friends and colleagues have shown how much we value our travel partners in the Bahamas by donating to a recommended charity. We do not need to be shamed on the Internet in order to step up.
