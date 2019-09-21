Last updated: 08:00 PM ET, Sat September 21 2019

September 2019

A Great Learning Tool

Home-based travel agents are sure to learn a wealth of information from each issue of AGENTatHOME.

AGENTatHOME Travel Agent Claire Schoeder

Man smiling and reading a book in airplane
Man smiling and reading a book in airplane. (photo via MongkolChuewong/iStock / Getty Images Plus)

I started my career in travel in a brick-and-mortar agency, which gave me a great start in the industry. Working in this environment was an excellent way to build my industry knowledge and helped me become a very successful agent.

I made the decision to become a home-based agent 14 years ago. It was a challenge adjusting to a different way of working, but it was the best decision for me.

You May Also Like

Travel agent talking to a client over the phone Agent to Agent: How to Be There for Your Clients Tammy Levent

Travel agent, vacation planning, travel agency A Positive Impact Travel Agent

Marketing strategy. Yours for the Taking Travel Agent

Working on a laptop ALG Vacations Launches Marketing Platform for Agents Travel Agent

CruiseOne/Dream Vacations travel agents on the Mekong River. Cruise One and Dream Vacations Celebrate Agents on River... Travel Agent

Discovering the Magazine

Not long after I began the home-based phase of my career, I discovered AGENTatHOME. I knew only a few home-based agents at the time and was excited to see a publication geared to travel advisors who followed this career path.

Many of the magazine’s articles helped me make the adjustment to a quieter office atmosphere. I found advice on setting up my office—from what equipment I needed to simple suggestions about paperwork and storage.

Work-Life Balance

AGENTatHOME also helped me achieve a good work-life balance. Early on I began working with clients well into the evenings at the expense of time with family members who kept more traditional working hours.

Some advice I read in the magazine encouraged me to keep regular office hours but be available for clients with travel emergencies. I learned to update my voicemail daily with my office hours and, most importantly, not to make too many exceptions to those hours.

Supplier Respect

Through the years I saw more vendors—hotels, cruise lines and tour companies—recognizing the growing importance of home-based agents. This change, so clearly illustrated through articles in AGENTatHOME, told me suppliers were not looking at me as a lower-tier agent.

AGENTatHOME has a wealth of information for the home-based agent and those thinking about becoming home-based. I write for the magazine, but also learn something new in each issue I read.

The magazine is one of the best learning tools around for those of us who choose to work from home.

For more information on Agent@Home Magazine

For more Travel Agent News

More by Claire Schoeder

Marketing strategy.

Yours for the Taking

 An Amazing Journey

 FAM Trip Roundup: Cuba, Sicily and More

 Festive Family Holidays

 Making Family Holidays Merry

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS