A Great Learning Tool
Home-based travel agents are sure to learn a wealth of information from each issue of AGENTatHOME.
AGENTatHOME Travel Agent Claire Schoeder
I started my career in travel in a brick-and-mortar agency, which gave me a great start in the industry. Working in this environment was an excellent way to build my industry knowledge and helped me become a very successful agent.
I made the decision to become a home-based agent 14 years ago. It was a challenge adjusting to a different way of working, but it was the best decision for me.
Discovering the Magazine
Not long after I began the home-based phase of my career, I discovered AGENTatHOME. I knew only a few home-based agents at the time and was excited to see a publication geared to travel advisors who followed this career path.
Many of the magazine’s articles helped me make the adjustment to a quieter office atmosphere. I found advice on setting up my office—from what equipment I needed to simple suggestions about paperwork and storage.
Work-Life Balance
AGENTatHOME also helped me achieve a good work-life balance. Early on I began working with clients well into the evenings at the expense of time with family members who kept more traditional working hours.
Some advice I read in the magazine encouraged me to keep regular office hours but be available for clients with travel emergencies. I learned to update my voicemail daily with my office hours and, most importantly, not to make too many exceptions to those hours.
Supplier Respect
Through the years I saw more vendors—hotels, cruise lines and tour companies—recognizing the growing importance of home-based agents. This change, so clearly illustrated through articles in AGENTatHOME, told me suppliers were not looking at me as a lower-tier agent.
AGENTatHOME has a wealth of information for the home-based agent and those thinking about becoming home-based. I write for the magazine, but also learn something new in each issue I read.
The magazine is one of the best learning tools around for those of us who choose to work from home.
