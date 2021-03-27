A Group – And Family – Affair
Expert advisors outline group and family travel strategies to boost business
As with virtually every leisure travel category, family and group bookings have been profoundly altered by the pandemic. Yet with wider vaccine distribution and declining infection rates, travel advisors can look forward to increasing demand for vacation options for these segments.
We spoke with four top travel advisors for tips and suggestions on how to boost family and group business.
Edouard Jean, Owner, Massive Travels
I find that most people have formed opinions on travel based on the pre-COVID travel environment and protocols, along with rumors and misinformation. They are sometimes surprised when I give them the facts – like most hotels and resorts are not operating at 100 percent capacity. Depending on the destination, [some] properties are legally not allowed to book more than 50 percent of the rooms.
I find once I give them the facts, their comfort level begins to rise. I just give them the facts and let them make the decision. And most of them they come back with the "let’s go!" decision for a group trip.
I actually have two birthday group trips for April and one for July, along with four destination weddings this summer and one for July 2022. Each one was finalized by the group leader and the bride/groom after talking about their wants, needs, concerns and putting the facts on the table.
Lauren Celli, Co-Owner, MoGo Travel Service
Since MoGo Travel Service is a mother-daughter business, we personally know the value of a multigeneration vacation. Most vacation plans since March 2020 have been halted due to COVID, and extended families and groups have not been able to share holidays and celebrations with their family and friends.
However, now there is hope with the vaccine distribution on the horizon [and] increased inquiries on summer vacations and winter holiday getaways for the end of 2021, as well as 2022. More than 50 percent of our business is family and group travel, and it has continued to grow in 2021 and 2022.
For groups, we are seeing a trend in river cruising. We have been able to convert four canceled 2020 cabins on an Emerald Waterways’ Douro River cruise to 20 cabins for fall 2021.
Once we saw the demand growing, [we] decided to jump aboard and invest some of our commission into covering the clients’ premium drink packages on board and send Portuguese wine to all our guests prior to travel.
Jennifer Doncsecz, President, VIP Vacations
I believe that conveying the right message through marketing still needs to be handled delicately because our government is still advising that Americans not travel and there are still many destinations that are not yet open for us to travel to.
Our thought process is that when consumers feel safe enough to travel, they will reflect on the message we have been reiterating. We show photos of families enjoying time together on a beach [along with] multigenerational families vacationing, as we know so many families yearn to spend time with older parents or grandparents they haven’t seen due to COVID.
Via our social media accounts, we are sharing photos of our destination wedding [groups] that traveled since COVID [and] a few sentences from the clients, because their first-hand experiences resonate tremendously.
Our numbers for booking new destination weddings are as strong as they were pre-COVID and we are seeing a trend for weddings to hold larger group blocks of rooms, indicating wedding couples believes that their guests have a pent-up desire to travel."
Kacie Walls, Owner, Travelista Travels with Tzell Long Island
I’ve been seeing a lot of small groups forming in 2021 – friends that have not seen each other in a year or more due to COVID. With having to take a COVID test to enter most destinations now, friend groups are forming, as they feel safe to travel knowing everyone is COVID-free.
I also think people are wanting to get out now and explore. I have booked a few smaller groups for women and men this year already, and five to seven rooms for birthdays and just getaways.
Family travel is definitely picking up. I have noticed a big increase in my family travel bookings after I took my son with me to Disney and Mexico. I think people seeing me travel with my son makes them feel safer, as I will not put him in harm.
I think people are really focusing on travel advisors to show them it is okay to travel, it is okay to take your family and give them a first-hand glimpse, and then they are booking it for themselves.
