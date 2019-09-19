Last updated: 10:00 PM ET, Thu September 19 2019

September 2019

A Positive Impact

AGENTatHOME provides a wealth of information to travel agent from insider tips to how they can grow their business.

AGENTatHOME Travel Agent Miki Taylor

Travel agent, vacation planning, travel agency
A traveler deciding on the best time to take a vacation with a travel agent (photo via Getty Images)

I thought it was going to be so easy to write a column about what AGENTatHOME means to me, but I was wrong, as I found it challenging to encapsulate all the great things I have to say about the publication.

When Mark Murphy, president and CEO of travAlliancemedia, the publication’s parent company, asked me more than three years ago if I wanted to write for the magazine, it was a dream come true.

I have always loved to write and share my thoughts, so being afforded the chance to do a column for AGENTatHOME was like winning the lottery for me.

Making a Difference

Writing for the magazine has provided me with an avenue to share my views on the ins and outs of running a business from home – from technology and social media to sales and marketing tips. When travel advisors reach out and let me know how an article helped them, it means the world to me. I love to know that I’m making a difference.

Supplier Outlet

The publication provides a wealth of actionable sales and marketing advice for agents. I always tell travel advisors that they need to subscribe if they don’t already. At the same time, the magazine is also an amazing outlet for suppliers to reach a multitude of agents eager to learn and grow their business.

Building Business

I always read AGENTatHOME from cover to cover and never fail to learn something new that will help me take my business to greater heights. And it is a free publication, which brings tremendous value to every travel agent.

Mark and his team have created a great resource for travel advisors in all stages of their careers. And the addition of the AGENTatHOME Community platform – where agents can network not only with each other but also with suppliers and other industry professionals – is priceless.

I am honored to have been afforded the opportunity to write for a publication that has such an incredibly positive impact on our industry.

