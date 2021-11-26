A Time For Thanks
Take a moment to congratulate yourself, reconnect with clients and begin thinking about what you want from your business in 2022.
Travel Agent Drew Daly
November is one of my favorite months of the year because it kicks off the holiday season and allows us to really take stock and focus more on giving thanks for everything we have and for the journey we have been on.
During this month of giving thanks, it is truly fitting to be reminded of the great industry we are all blessed to be working in.
A Round of Applause
Thank you all for your perseverance, your unwavering dedication to your customers and your ability to be agile throughout the year to surpass hurdles and adapt to the evolving marketplace. It has not been easy, and all of you deserve a round of applause.
Now is the perfect time to say “thank you” to your customers. I know we are all grateful and thankful every day, but it is easy to forget when you are constantly trying to rebuild your business one booking at a time.
Connecting with Clients
Whether it be a phone call, a social media post, an email or a direct-mail piece, there are so many great mediums to use to reach out to your clients. Connecting with them on a personal level will remind them that you are around. It will also remind them to start thinking about traveling again – and they will reach out to you so that they can use your expertise.
Planning for 2022
November is the perfect time to start wrapping up the year and plan for 2022. Make sure you really take some time to put a plan together so that you can take advantage of the demand for travel.
There are so many new travel products and destinations that people want to experience.
Plan accordingly so that you can ride the wave and help make 2022 the absolute best year in travel ever.
