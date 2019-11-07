‘Acres of Diamonds’
Recognize the potential to grow your business among your community connections.
Independent contractors comprise over 50 percent of all North American travel advisors and one of the biggest challenges they face is finding new prospects.
Many have become captivated by stories of agents who fell into large bookings from prospects they found on Facebook. One or two bookings, however, does not make a travel business. Agents who use social media successfully as part of their strategy are consistent and persistent in their efforts to build relationships with prospects.
Chasing Leads Online
When I see agents chasing leads online, I am reminded of “Acres of Diamonds,” which I was introduced to early in my sales career and has had a profound impact on my life ever since. It is a true tale of an African farmer as told in a speech by Russell H. Conwell, founder of Temple University.
Discovering Diamonds
After diamonds were discovered in South Africa, a gold rush-like frenzy took place. The farmer was so taken with tales of riches that he sold his farm and set out on a journey to search for diamonds on his own. Several years later, broke and despondent after spending the proceeds from the sale of his farm and with no luck in finding diamonds, he threw himself in a river and drowned.
Back at the farm, the new owner was surveying the property when an unusual rock caught his attention. He took it home and displayed it on his fireplace mantle. Several weeks later, a visitor proclaimed that it was one of the largest diamonds he had ever seen and asked if there were more. The owner said there were many, but this was the largest he had found.
Recognizing Opportunities
The farm became one of the richest diamond finds in all Africa and, as the story goes, launched DeBeers, the world’s largest producer and distributor of diamonds. The first farmer literally owned “acres of diamonds” but didn’t recognize them in their natural state.
You are sitting in your own “acres of diamonds”—we all are. Your farm is your community, friends, family, co-workers and acquaintances. You simply need to learn to recognize the opportunities that are right under your feet.
Dan Chappelle is a sales performance coach and business advisor whose training and consulting firm develops sales-focused leaders and entrepreneurs in the travel industry.
