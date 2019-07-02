Acts of Kindness
How helping others can help your business.
AGENTatHOME Travel Agent Miki Taylor
As an agent who has seen her business continue to grow year after year, I am repeatedly asked the million-dollar question, “How do you do it?”
Developing Strategies
Unlike what some may think, there isn’t a magic formula and it doesn’t happen overnight. It takes hard work, dedication, sacrifice and diligence. Beyond that, you also need to develop strategies and not just work aimlessly through each day.
One strategy that has helped me take my travel agency business to ever-higher levels of success is performing acts of kindness. Yes, you heard right. Acts of kindness can go a long way when it comes to the growth of your business.
Personalized Service
I’m not advising you to plan 40-day European vacations for your clients and forgo your commission. Rather, it’s more about the way in which you provide your clients with high-touch service.
As an example, my agency received a call out of the blue from two women who didn’t fly frequently and were looking for help with booking flights. They had reached out to a few agencies, which charged $45 fees for booking airline tickets. Although they had no issues with paying the fees, they wanted to feel comfortable with their travel advisor—and they hadn’t with any of the other agencies.
Rave Client Reviews
I stopped everything I had been working on and spent time on the phone with them to make them feel comfortable, gave them quotes for air, sold them an insurance policy and waived any booking fee. They were so happy they showered me with thanks and provided me with a group referral, which continues to grow.
Now ask yourself: Do you really need to charge that booking fee? Can’t you help that client out? Yes, I spend time doing favors for my clients. For me, that’s easy. For others, it means everything. #GrowThroughKindness
