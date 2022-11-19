Adventure Travel’s Growing Appeal
Travel advisors say their clients are looking to take advantage of more adventurous experiences in the wake of the pandemic
Travel Agent Claudette Covey
The adventure travel market is continuing on a solid growth track – one that has been bolstered by travelers looking to take advantage of exceptional experiences in the wake of the pandemic, said veteran travel advisors.
“After COVID, it seems people want to go to more remote places, which lend themselves to adventure travel,” said Linda de Sosa of Bucket List Travel Consulting, an affiliate of Travel Experts. “Several destinations my clients are visiting include Alaska, Iceland, Patagonia and Africa.”
Far-Flung Destinations
“Safaris have been big for me this year,” said Claire Schoeder of Elevations Travel. “I have clients who climbed Mount Kilimanjaro and then set off on safari following the climb for their honeymoon.
“I had clients take an adventure trip to Iceland in February with snorkeling between two tectonic plates, horseback rides, bicycling in the ice/snow and wildlife expeditions.”
Laura Madrid of Resort to Laura Madrid, an affiliate of Travel Experts, said that her clients are booking vacations to Iceland and Africa, as well as Patagonia, the Arctic, Antarctica, the Galapagos, the Norwegian Fjords and U.S. National Parks.
Bucket List Trips
“Many more remote destinations that have incredible nature are on people’s bucket lists – and the pandemic caused travelers to realize that life is short, and things can change and they better get to that bucket list sooner than later,” she said. “Of course, many nature destinations are only reached or explored by ship.”
In fact, new upscale expedition ships are helping to expand the luxury segment of the adventure market, travel advisors said.
“Silversea, with its acquisition of the Silver Endeavour, is attracting luxury clients wanting adventure but with the five-star ambiance they want when traveling,” said Schoeder. “Lindblad’s new expedition ships are also appealing to the five-star client. The Antarctic expeditions on the new ships sell out as soon as they are available. This is exciting to see.”
In Madrid’s view, Lindblad has led the charge on the expedition cruising front. “Lindblad has upped the ante with some of their newer state-of-the-art ships,” she said. “I am excited to escort 32 of my top clients to Antarctica this coming January on the new National Geographic Resolution.”
She noted, however, that some clients “are not willing to give up their butler, bathtub and Barolo, so the introduction of expedition ships by Silversea and Seabourn (and Crystal before they exited the market) was a way to get discerning travelers along with all of their creature comforts to these coveted destination outposts in style.”
For Eric Goldring of Goldring Travel, the No. 1 factor in the popularity of luxury adventure travel is “the older demographic living younger and no longer being hesitant to experience things differently than the standard ports, which many have visited a number of times. “There is also a much greater environmental awareness and, hence, curiosity along with some FOMO (fear of missing out). And then there is the draw of wanting to be on the latest and greatest expedition ships.”
Demographics
The demographic remains primarily Baby Boomers, Goldring said. “This is because the guests need two things: time and money. Most younger guests have one but not the other.”
Conversely, Pam Walker of Walker Adventures, an affiliate of Travel Experts, said she is witnessing growth in the adventure market “but not aboard a ship no matter how small.”
“My clients have adult kids and as such are looking for hiking, biking and off-the-beaten-path travel,” she said.
“Most are luxury travelers but do not like the confinement of a ship of any size. They like the individual FIT-type explorations and want to be the only people on a trail, etc., and then return at night to luxury tents or small luxe boutique hotels.”
“Adventure travel is expensive and often the destinations are further afield so often those booking these types of luxury experiences are more affluent and well-traveled, and have already seen much of the world and crave seeing and exploring destinations that not everyone gets to go to,” Madrid said. “
“Adventure travelers tend to be intellectually curious about nature, wildlife and people.”
Dispelling Myths
“There is a misconception that there needs to be a fairly high level of physical ability to engage in adventure journeys,” Goldring said.
“That image is wonderful for marketing (just like the beautiful people for luxury cruise and hotel ads), but the reality is that most adventure travel allows for sufficient modification for those with some physical limitations to enjoy the experience.”
For de Sosa of Bucket List Travel, adventure travel is for everyone of all ages and capabilities. “I use a walker, and no one would pick me out as an adventure traveler, but I’ve carried my walker up to Delphi,” she said.
“Adventure travel is a mindset for those looking for new experiences.”
