Advisor Versus Agent
Knowing when to advise clients on their trips can help lead them to avoid a disaster.
A friend recently asked me why my business cards say “travel advisor” rather than “travel agent.” I told her that I was in business not just to sell travel but to help clients make the most of their trip. And that means offering advice or, in some instances, telling clients quite bluntly that I cannot or will not do what they ask. This is a skill all agents should develop.
Qualifying Prospects
Several weeks ago, potential new clients contacted me about a visit to Scotland. They gave me dates and I put together two rough itineraries. Both felt rather rushed but doable.
We then talked about the planned trip, and after learning about their air schedules I said they should reconsider their visit to Scotland. I saw too much potential for problems and explained that their plans would not work.
I could have booked what my clients wanted and sent them on their way. But if I had, I would have been abandoning my role as advisor. The clients were happy with my advice and are planning a longer trip next year.
Family Matters
Then there are the clients who will not listen to anything until I say it as bluntly as possible. I once had a family of five—two adults and three teenagers—who thought I was simply trying to make more money when I told them a compact car was not suitable for their Florida vacation.
Nothing I said worked. I finally asked what cars they drove and mentioned that I had a Toyota Corolla. The mom said that was way too small for her family and had no trunk space. I laughed and told her she was asking me to book a car smaller than the Corolla. In the end, she booked a minivan.
I have had to tell a client she could not fly after her doctor told her she had to avoid high altitudes for three months. She thought pressurized planes did not count, so I directed her back to her doctor for advice. She did not take the trip.
Flying First
Another client was convinced that an airline had to upgrade him to first-class because his leg was in a cast. He always traveled in first-class and thought that with his leg injury the airline was legally required to give him a free upgrade. I explained disability-seating rules to him, but he was convinced I was interested only in selling first-class air.
I told him I could not help him and sent him to the airline. His wife told me he paid for first class.
