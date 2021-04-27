Advocating for Agents
Delta Vacations puts the needs of travel advisors and their clients first
Travel Agent Harvey Chipkin
What has driven Delta Vacations through this last challenging year is its close connection to its parent company, Delta Air Lines, said the tour operator’s president, Jenny Ho.
"In the best and worst of times, like the airline, we think of the needs of customers and employees first in the belief that positive business outcomes will be delivered," she said.
One example of the relationship is that, just as the airline continued to block middle seats and limited capacity on aircraft long after its competitors, Delta Vacations deployed a policy to only sell hotels that offer onsite testing.
Agent Portal
Delta Vacations’ agent portal (www.worldagentdirect.com) clearly shows travel advisors what destinations are open and where clients can go. "We put ourselves in the minds of consumers and advisors, and try to figure out what they want to know so they can be empowered to make decisions," Ho said.
Unlike some operators, Delta Vacations has been fortunate to have always had a very robust domestic product and pivoted quickly to offering even more hotels in that portfolio, Ho said. The company built up its national park offerings, and updated marketing and communications.
While the operator had been conducting weekly webinars for advisors before the pandemic, the audience for these sessions has been growing because advisors have more time and are eager for information, Ho said. Other agent communications include frequent COVID-19 update emails, monthly newsletters, special live training series, live webinars with executives and a COVID-19 Help Center within the marketing hub, said Kristen Molloy, vice president of sales.
Creative BDMs
Additionally, the company’s business development managers (BDMs) are "perhaps the most creative people around," coming up with new ways to engage with advisors. One conducted a "trunk show" out of his car in the parking lot of a travel agency. There were also sales meetings in open parks. And one BDM, dressed as Santa, read a Christmas story in front of a fireplace fire in his house.
The operator has also kept up its schedule of meetings with its agency advisory board throughout the crisis. And the newly created Council of Emerging Leaders, comprised of younger advisors, has also been maintained.
Poised for Growth
The company’s mantra throughout the pandemic has been that "we would be the friendly neighborhood advice center about what to do," said Brian Canning, vice president of business growth and engagement. That mission applied to the website, testing policies and more. "Whatever happens, we will be ready. If we need to go more international, we can do that quickly," he said.
"We are ready for when customers are ready to come back," Ho said. "The infrastructure is here, we have a strong team and very good promotions. When demand comes back in volume, we are so ready for that."
Selling Tips
Pay attention to demographics. Since the pandemic, the age of customers has decreased to mid- to late-30s – and customers are spending more per package. A significant number of adults and families are traveling to Mexico, the Caribbean and domestically.
Stay on top of new domestic destinations Delta Vacations has added, many of which are committed to the Delta CareStandard health and safety program. The company is also adding new vacation rental-style properties.
Frequently check your customers’ travel insurance coverage when they are traveling abroad.
