Agent OASIS

Kelly Bergin, Oasis Travel Network's President, details the host's myriad membership benefits
The OASIS Travel Network wants its member agents to be brands unto themselves. “With us, whatever you want your brand to be, that’s what it is,” said Kelly Bergin, president of OASIS, a division of Palm Coast Travel in Boca Raton, Fla.
New members in the Elite and Platinum categories, two of the three membership groups for experienced agents, receive a free website built out to their specifications based on their choice of five templates.
The agent’s website “is like their storefront,” Bergin said. Every website has the OASIS cruise booking engine and the hotel booking engine as well.
The websites “work together with our email marketing and our print mail marketing” to attract clients, she said.
Cycle of Travel
Attracting clients is part of “the whole cycle” of a travel booking, she said. Once an agent attracts a client, OASIS offers tools to find the right trip and book it, including some developed by Signature Travel Network. (Palm Coast Travel is a member of Signature; the Smart Travel Group encompasses both Palm Coast Travel and OASIS.)
One tool, called Search for Suppliers, lets members find destination specialists in over 100 countries, Bergin said. “They can help our agents look like a total pro.”
As for managing the booking, the Client Reach tool reminds clients about final payments, suggests the purchase of insurance and pre- and post-trip hotels and sends greetings like “Welcome Home” after the client returns.
A Decade of Growth
OASIS Travel Network, which celebrates its 10th anniversary this year, has 900 members. Besides experienced agents “who want to grow their business,” OASIS welcomes newbies with a New2Travel program that includes a website, an email marketing system, postage credit for direct mail, online training and a three-day boot camp with hotel for three nights, most meals and training, with rates starting at $2,995.
Adding New Tools
One new tool is a SmartMail program enabling independent agents to acquire new clients via direct mail; in the planning stages is a net fare tool with a booking engine for air, car rentals, hotel, transfers and rail.
Bergin, who is on the board of directors of the Professional Association of Travel Hosts, noted, “Every year more suppliers attend the PATH symposium.”
She added: “It’s all about the independents now. That’s where they’re seeing the growth.”
OASIS is seeing the growth, too: It had an increase of 31 percent year over year in cruise bookings and 28 percent in land sales for 2018, while membership increased by 18 percent. Total leisure sales for the year were $126.5 million.
Visit oasistravelnetwork.com.
Honoring Travel Advisors
The following agents were honored at OASIS Travel Network’s ninth annual conference in November:
Rising Stars of the Year:
—Angela Rice and Janet Semenova, Boutique Travel Advisors, Paradise Valley,Ariz.
Agent Associate of the Year:
—Kim Hattem, Boynton Beach, Fla.
Chairman’s Club Top 10 Producers:
—Sandy Wolf, Commodore Travel Consultants, Delray Beach, Fla.
—Nancy Scorby, Scorby Travel and Cruise, St. Charles, Ill.
—Sheila Cannon, Carefree Romantic Vacations, Yucaipa, Calif.
—Lori Spoelstra, Adventures by Lori, Lowell, Mich.
—Paul Parker, Searcy Travel, Searcy,Ark.
—Karen Kirk, Clandestin Travel, Fort Myers, Fla.
—Laurel Brunvoll, Unforgettable Trips, Gaithersburg, Md.
—D’Lane Maselunas, Maselunas Travel, Dallas,Texas
—Maureen Celli, MoGo Travel Service, Charlotte, N.C.
—Jill LaBarre, Jill’s Great Escapes, Boca Raton, Fla.
