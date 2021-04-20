Alliances Are Key To Success
Travel advisors should focus on supplier relations but also rethink some of their relationships.
Travel Agent
In our first column in February, we provided an overview of key issues that any independent advisor must consider when reevaluating their business or thinking about joining or changing affiliation with a host agency.
These keys included polishing your website and honing your social media skills; charging fees for your services and defining your relationships with clients; and finally, choosing those suppliers with which to align.
The suppliers you choose to focus on should be instrumental in helping to make your clients happy and earning you higher commissions. In addition, working with a host agency can help you link with additional suppliers that generate even more pay than you may have received on your own.
Supplier Relations
Supplier relationships are among the most underrated segments of our travel industry and yet, they are crucial to your clients’ happiness, as they hold the products that will carry and house them on their vacations around the world. You can try and build your own personal relationships or join a consortium or host agency that connects you to a broad list of preferred suppliers.
Commissions
One thing you should be aware of is that some consortia and host agencies may limit which suppliers you use and where you earn extra commissions. Others may allow you to use whomever you want and earn commissions and overrides based on a wide range of suppliers. You need to weigh the benefits, or lack thereof, in planning your supplier relationships.
The most important thing is to affiliate with an organization that allows you to keep all the commissions you earn and also have alliances with the right suppliers to meet the needs of your clients.
Rethinking Relationships
In this new world we all face as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, we must rethink our relationships to ensure that our partners are the right ones to protect both our clients and our commissions. In addition, those suppliers that provide the best tools for us to use can be stronger partners in the new future we now have before us.
