An Amazing Journey

Celebrating 15 years of AGENTatHOME and the growing at-home travel industry.

AGENTatHOME Travel Agent Mark Murphy

A travel agent planning an overseas trip, travel advisor
PHOTO: A travel agent planning an overseas trip. (photo via PeopleImages/E+)

We’ve come a long way, haven’t we? I can hardly believe I’m sitting here in New York City and marking the 15th year since we launched AGENTatHOME magazine. It’s truly a surreal moment in time, and one that I’m psyched to celebrate with all of you in this issue.

We’ve been on an amazing journey and have experienced many highs and lows together. It started with doubts about whether agents working from home could be a viable business strategy – which looks pretty silly today, especially given the fact that traditional retail storefronts continue to fade in light of e-commerce.

Interestingly, e-commerce was also supposed to kill you off, but buying a vacation and paying for it is very different from buying a new pair of jeans, a coffee maker or a book on a website. Those things are all returnable, and in almost every case, cost you nothing as a buyer. The last time I checked, OTAs don’t hand out refunds on trips that didn’t work out the way they were presented. Pretty pictures, anyone?

Too many pundits and so-called experts jumped on the bandwagon and discussed how travel agents were like the milkman and would all be replaced by technology.

What happened? Instead of replacing travel agents, technology enabled the greatest boom in travel entrepreneurship in this country. Today, almost 70 percent of all travel agents are independent contractors, up from roughly 15 percent four months after the first issue of AGENTatHOME was delivered to readers in 2004. That’s the kind of growth that makes stock pickers stars on Wall Street, yet it’s the growth rate of the homebased agency channel over the past 15 years.

The business of selling travel will continue to evolve, but the idea of running your own travel business from your home, or anywhere you choose, won’t change. I predict it will continue to accelerate and grow, as more and more individuals embrace the AGENTatHOME model of selling travel.

That model is one where you control your own hours and your own earnings. It’s also a model where individuals, as I’m also predicting, will come to realize that they need to be truly independent in their quest for success.

In other words, nobody else is going to make you successful. It’s up to you!

