An Eye to the Future
A Merging of Worlds
AGENTatHOME Travel Agent Bob Sullivan
You’ve probably heard the news – travAlliancemedia, which publishes AGENTat HOME magazine, has been acquired by Northstar Travel Group, the leading travel business-to-business publishing, events and marketing services company.
Northstar is the owner of well-known brands including Travel Weekly, TravelAge West, Business Travel News, Successful Meetings, Meetings & Conventions, and Phocuswright, the leading research, business intelligence and event producer serving the travel technology industry. The company also produces more than 85 face-to-face events in 13 countries, including the Phocuswright Conference, ALIS, Global Travel Marketplace and CruiseWorld, now taking place Nov. 13-15 in Fort Lauderdale.
Northstar acquired travAlliancemedia from Founder and CEO Mark Murphy, who serves as an advisor to Northstar Travel Group. TravAlliancemedia also operated TravelPulse.com, TravelPulse Canada, Travel Agent Academy and Agent Studio.
We acquired travAlliancemedia because its brands and products are complementary to our brands, with little duplication. The travAlliancemedia portfolio is a perfect strategic fit with Northstar’s core information and marketing services brands serving the retail travel industry.
If you’re reading these pages, you’re undoubtedly a loyal reader of AGENTatHOME, and I want to assure you it will remain a pillar at Northstar Retail Group, alongside Travel Weekly and TravelAge West.
Going forward, this space will be occupied by messages from Anthony Carnevale, senior vice president and group publisher of Northstar’s Retail Travel Group. Anthony has over 20 years of travel media experience having worked at Nielsen, VNU and Miller Freeman where he began his publishing career in 1996 with Business Travel News. He joined Northstar Travel Group in March 2011 and in 2019 was appointed to his current position.
I’m very pleased to welcome AGENTatHOME to the Northstar family, and we congratulate Mark Murphy on building such a successful company.
For more Travel Agent News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS