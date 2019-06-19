Apartment Rentals: Proceed With Caution
What to know when booking apartment rentals for clients.
AGENTatHOME Travel Agent Miki Taylor
Travel is arguably an ever-evolving industry. Take the case of apartment rentals, which are increasingly appearing on supplier booking platforms as nontraditional rental accommodations continue to grow in popularity. Although such options are good news for agents, you must be aware of the caveats involved during the booking process.
Check-In/Check-Out
Some apartment complexes have different check-in/ check-out procedures because they don’t have front desks that are staffed 24/7. This can create an unpleasant check-in experience for your clients if you weren’t aware of this and didn’t make the necessary arrangements ahead of time.
Security Deposits
These are apartments after all, and as such, some require a security deposit. This isn’t something that is on our radar when booking traditional hotels and resorts. We need to be on top of what’s expected when our clients arrive, which can include a prepaid security deposit. One would think the apartment listing on the supplier’s booking platform would include all this pertinent information, but that isn’t necessarily the reality.
Prepaid Deposits
My clients and I recently found ourselves dealing with these very issues. The apartment listing I booked for them didn’t mention anything about a prepaid deposit or different check-in procedure. The confirmation also didn’t say anything about either of these topics. It turned out to be an Expedia listing, and the pertinent information was on the Expedia site. It was not clear why the same information was not listed on the supplier’s site.
Supplier Disconnect
The apartment complex also sent two emails to the supplier about the check-in procedures, neither of which were forwarded to me. The complex also emailed the supplier multiple times about the prepaid deposit, information that was never passed along from the supplier to me. Thankfully the complex didn’t cancel my client’s reservation, which its email warned could happen. The moral of the story? Follow up directly with the apartment complexes and inquire about their procedures. As I found out the hard way, you can’t simply expect that suppliers will deliver the information to you.
