Are You the Better Choice?

How to define yourself as a travel agent to stand out among others.
Have you ever wondered why some travel advisers seem to be more successful than others? There they are on stage, year after year, receiving top sales awards, while you sit in the audience wishing it were you.
Many of us are good travel advisers; some are even great. So why is it that those often achieving the greatest success are not the most experienced or most qualified?
Underscore Your Value
They succeed not because they are the best, but because they have positioned themselves to be the better choice. They communicate the benefits of using their services to prospects more effectively than their more qualified competitors.
I don’t know about you, but I have grown weary of trade publications constantly extolling the virtues of using the services of a professional travel adviser. There are also Facebook groups that serve a similar purpose, with regular posts including the overused meme, “Stay Calm and Call a Travel Agent.”
I don’t disagree with the message. I disagree with the target audience. We tend to do a lot more preaching to the choir than to the parishioners.
Share Your Message
The most important question we must answer is why a prospect should book with us. Assuming the reasons for using a travel agent are still valid, shouldn’t we share this message to consumers with the same ferocity that we share it with one another?
Prospects can choose from many booking channels. If they can’t come up with a good reason to book with a travel professional, then it is our responsibility to educate them. In most cases, they will be better off booking with a travel professional—they just don’t know it.
Promote Your Experience
Instead of telling one another how good we are, let’s remind our prospects why we are the better choice.
Take one of the Top 10 Travel Advisers lists, find three reasons these agents made the list that best fit your business and customize those reasons to reflect your expertise and services. Include them in your newsletter, on your website, the back of your business cards—anywhere prospects may look for your services.
Dan Chappelle is a sales performance coach, professional business advisor, and best-selling author. His training and consulting firm helps develop sales-focused business leaders and entrepreneurs in the travel and tourism industry.
