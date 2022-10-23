Back to Basics
A look at some of the beneficial basics of selling and booking travel for your clients.
Travel Agent Susan Ferrell
Travel advisors have gotten a boost in recognition recently as vacation planning has become more complex as a result of the pandemic. With this in mind, we thought we should look at some of the beneficial basics of selling and booking travel for your clients. We know that you know all of this, but thought we would remind you since we are all caught in the whirlwind of the post-pandemic parade of chaos.
Ask and Listen
First and foremost, we need to ask our clients the right questions to make sure we know what they really want. What they want may have changed from prior vacations as a result of the pandemic. We also need to gauge their tolerance for chaos as it permeates many travel experiences right now. And we must listen carefully to our clients to make sure that we fully understand what they want.
Next, we need to ensure that our clients feel comfortable and that we impart all that we know so they are prepared for whatever they may face. Making them comfortable with the right expectations will always result in a successful vacation.
Choose Well
Choose those suppliers that you have confidence in and those that have a current track record of coming through for the consumer. Select suppliers that respect the client/ advisor relationship and the fact that advisors need to be fairly compensated for their work. You want to secure the right vacation for your clients so that they remain your clients.
Provide Extras
Providing options is always important so that clients can make an educated decision. Providing extras that make it easy on them before, during and after their vacation puts you above the crowded market.
And finally, so much business is conducted by e-mail these days, you need to make sure that you are communicating with your clients and that communication is clear.
Sometimes it helps to make a live old-time phone call to reassure your clients and obtain live feedback. Sometimes it is quicker to use the telephone and cut through the back-and-forth e-mails or texts.
Being client-concentric and putting the client first is crucial. Always try and put yourself in their place, remembering all that you learned from them. And then help them make the right decisions.
Don’t sell to them, rather let them buy.
