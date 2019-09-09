Last updated: 11:00 PM ET, Mon September 09 2019

September 2019

Be Live Hotels Is Newest Weddings & Honeymoons Expo Platinum Sponsor

The digital Weddings & Honeymoons Expo will take place on Sept. 18 and 19.

Be Live Collection Canoa: Beach and Tkik Hut
Be Live Collection Canoa: Beach and Tkik Hut (Courtesy of Be Live Collection)

The newest Platinum sponsor in the digital Weddings & Honeymoons Expo on Sept. 18 and 19 is Be Live Hotels. The company joins AMResorts and Oasis Hotels & Resorts as the Platinum Sponsors.

The digital expo will take place live from 2 to 5 p.m. Eastern time on those days and can be viewed on-demand for 30 days after. Sponsored by travAlliancemedia, the digital expo includes a virtual trade show floor, live chat with suppliers, collateral, webinars and videos with experienced agents, and prizes—all without leaving your desk! Register at VirtualTravelEvents.com.

Oasis Hotels & Resorts

Oasis operates nine resorts in Cancun and Tulum, including The Pyramid at Grand Cancun, which features multiple restaurants and an acrobatic show; and Oh! Cancun The Urban Oasis, an all-inclusive property in downtown Cancun that is close to the Hotel Zone and city hotspots.

AMResorts

AMResorts operates the following brands: boutique haven Zoëtry Wellness & Spa Resorts, adults-only Secrets Resorts & Spas, high-energy adults-only Breathless Resorts & Spas, family-friendly Dreams Resorts & Spas, multi-generational Now Resorts & Spas, spirited traveler Reflect Resorts & Spas, and fun-filled Sunscape Resorts & Spas.

Also participating are The Excellence Collection’s all-inclusive brands (Excellence Resorts, Beloved Hotels and Finest Resorts); Florida’s Historic Coast, encompassing St. Augustine and Ponte Vedra Beach; the Dominican Republic, known for great beaches and culture; Palladium Hotel Group, which introduced the Grand Palladium Costa Mujeres Resort & Spa and the adjoining TRS Coral Hotel; Palace Resorts, which operates 10 beachfront properties in Mexico and Jamaica; Hilton Resorts, which will promote its all-inclusive properties operated by Playa Hotels & Resorts; and the Destination Wedding & Honeymoon Specialists Association. Suppliers interested in becoming sponsors should contact Maura Lee Byrne at 856-505-1451 or mbyrne@travalliance.com.

For more information on Be Live Hotels, Oasis Hotels & Resorts, AMResorts

