Being There for Your Clients
Taking care of your clients when disaster strikes will build better relationships and bring in more referrals for your business.
AGENTatHOME Travel Agent Claire Schoeder
No matter how far in advance we plan for clients’ trips and how frequently we double-check their itineraries, we simply cannot plan for things that go very wrong.
Last year when the Danube experienced record-low water levels, a river line canceled my clients’ cruise from Budapest to Amsterdam. I was able to get a refund for them on other, nonrefundable parts of their vacation, and they rebooked for June 2019. I booked their air at a great business-class rate this January and confirmed their hotel reservations in Prague, Budapest and Amsterdam.
Disaster Strikes
And then a ship collided with a lock on the Danube canal. My clients were scheduled to leave on June 17. They found out their cruise was canceled around 6 p.m. on Saturday, June 15. They emailed me immediately, and I got to work that evening.
The hotels in Prague and Budapest were already within the cancellation policy. I emailed both properties and followed up with phone calls on Sunday. I was thrilled that both waived the cancellation penalties. I had emailed each hotel with specific requests for my clients about a month prior to their arrival dates, so the staff was familiar with me, which I’m sure helped with the fee waiver.
I also canceled the air and began rebooking air and hotels when the new cruise date was confirmed.
The Second Time Around
My clients were not so fortunate with air pricing the second time around. We found an itinerary that worked for them but at a significantly higher price.
They have been patient with this process, although frustrated that this has happened. They know I am a home-based agent and were thrilled that I called them very quickly on June 15. My willingness and ability to quickly respond to these types of issues makes me stand out to my clients.
Minimizing Frustration
When I spoke with them, I outlined my plan and implemented it quickly, which helped minimize their frustration. They are optimistic that the third time will be the charm and they will finally get to enjoy their river cruise.
Being home-based puts us in a unique position to quickly react to the unexpected—even at hours we normally do not work. My clients have already referred friends to me—not just because I am a good agent, but because I was there for them on a Saturday night when their vacation plans were canceled.
For more Travel Agent News
More by Claire Schoeder
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS